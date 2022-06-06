Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India

Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India

The Sony Bravia XR X90K smart TV series features Full Array LED panels.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 June 2022 14:44 IST
Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sony

The Sony Bravia XR X90K smart TV series features XR 4K upscaling technology

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia XR X90K smart TV series delivers a 40W audio output
  • These smart TVs are also compatible with Apple Home Kit, AirPlay
  • The Sony Bravia XR X90K series includes Bravia Core app subscription

Sony has announced the launch of the Bravia XR X90K TV series in India on Monday. This series includes three models with 75-inch (XR-75X90K), 65-inch (XR-65X90K), and 55-inch (XR-55X90K) screen sizes. The models are equipped with Cognitive Processor XR that can support 4K upscaling technology. These TVs feature a Full Array LED panel coupled with XR Triluminos Pro technology for delivering lifelike contrast and access to over a billion covers. They also include Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio, and 3D Surround Upscaling technologies for delivering immersive sound.

Sony Bravia XR-55X90K, Bravia XR-65X90K, Bravia XR-75X90K price in India, availability

The Sony Bravia XR-55X90K is priced at Rs. 1,23,490 on the ShopAtSC online store. Also, the Bravia XR-65X90K is available for Rs. 1,70,990 on the ShopAtSC site. Sony will soon announce the pricing information of the Bravia XR-75X90K. These smart TVs will also be available across all Sony Centres, major retail stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

Sony Bravia XR X90K series specifications, features

Apart from the dimensions and weight, the Sony Bravia XR X90K smart TVs share similar specifications. Their Full Array LED panels have a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and support a refresh rate of 100Hz. They pack the Cognitive Processor XR and feature the XR 4K upscaling and XR Motion Clarity technologies for clear and bright visuals. For gaming, the Bravia XR X90K series is made HDMI 2.1 compatible for supporting 4K videos at 120 fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Furthermore, they are equipped with light sensors for automatic ambient optimisation.

These TVs are fitted with two full-range bass-reflex speakers and two tweeters that deliver a combined audio output of 40W. The X90K series' audio performance is enhanced by technologies like Dolby Atmos, XR Sound Position, Acoustic Multi-Audio, and 3D Surround Upscaling. There is also the acoustic auto calibration technology that optimises audio output depending on your position in front of the TV.

The Bravia XR X90K series runs on Google TV, which provides access to popular streaming platforms and other apps from Google Play. These TVs also support Apple Home Kit and AirPlay for seamless integration with Apple devices like iPads and iPhones. They include the Bravia Core app, which allows customers to redeem up to 5 current or classic movies along with a 12-month streaming subscription.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Bravia XR X90K, Sony Bravia XR X90K price in India, Sony Bravia XR X90K specifications, Sony
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Tata Motors Says Will Supply 10,000 Xpres-T EV Units to BluSmart Electric Mobility
Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  2. Oppo K10 5G to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC in India
  3. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
  5. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Firmware Development Begins: Report
  8. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  9. India Crypto Taxation Laws Incoming, RBI Outlines CBDC Issues Before IMF
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air (2022) May Not Carry a Wide Range of Colours; Shipments Could Hit 7 Million in Second Half
  2. MG Motor Says It Has Launched Metaverse Platform MGverse to Offer Immersive Experience to Customers
  3. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped for US Launch in 2023; Could Feature Hollywood Video Content: Report
  4. Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
  5. Tata Motors Says Will Supply 10,000 Xpres-T EV Units to BluSmart Electric Mobility
  6. Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Crosses $500 Million, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Now at $900 Million
  7. India to Bring Laws on Crypto Taxations, RBI Deputy Raises CBDC-Related Concerns Before IMF
  8. Musk Says Tesla's Total Headcount Will Increase, Salaried Staff Numbers to Remain Flat
  9. Moto G GO Render Leaked Online, Suggests Dual Rear Camera Setup, Fingerprint Scanner
  10. Bezos' Blue Origin Said to Have Completed Fifth Crewed Flight Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.