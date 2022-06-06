Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India

Sony has announced the launch of the Bravia XR X90K TV series in India on Monday. This series includes three models with 75-inch (XR-75X90K), 65-inch (XR-65X90K), and 55-inch (XR-55X90K) screen sizes. The models are equipped with Cognitive Processor XR that can support 4K upscaling technology. These TVs feature a Full Array LED panel coupled with XR Triluminos Pro technology for delivering lifelike contrast and access to over a billion covers. They also include Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio, and 3D Surround Upscaling technologies for delivering immersive sound.

Sony Bravia XR-55X90K, Bravia XR-65X90K, Bravia XR-75X90K price in India, availability

The Sony Bravia XR-55X90K is priced at Rs. 1,23,490 on the ShopAtSC online store. Also, the Bravia XR-65X90K is available for Rs. 1,70,990 on the ShopAtSC site. Sony will soon announce the pricing information of the Bravia XR-75X90K. These smart TVs will also be available across all Sony Centres, major retail stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

Sony Bravia XR X90K series specifications, features

Apart from the dimensions and weight, the Sony Bravia XR X90K smart TVs share similar specifications. Their Full Array LED panels have a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and support a refresh rate of 100Hz. They pack the Cognitive Processor XR and feature the XR 4K upscaling and XR Motion Clarity technologies for clear and bright visuals. For gaming, the Bravia XR X90K series is made HDMI 2.1 compatible for supporting 4K videos at 120 fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Furthermore, they are equipped with light sensors for automatic ambient optimisation.

These TVs are fitted with two full-range bass-reflex speakers and two tweeters that deliver a combined audio output of 40W. The X90K series' audio performance is enhanced by technologies like Dolby Atmos, XR Sound Position, Acoustic Multi-Audio, and 3D Surround Upscaling. There is also the acoustic auto calibration technology that optimises audio output depending on your position in front of the TV.

The Bravia XR X90K series runs on Google TV, which provides access to popular streaming platforms and other apps from Google Play. These TVs also support Apple Home Kit and AirPlay for seamless integration with Apple devices like iPads and iPhones. They include the Bravia Core app, which allows customers to redeem up to 5 current or classic movies along with a 12-month streaming subscription.