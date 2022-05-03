Sony Bravia XR (2022) TV prices and availability details have been announced — months after the new range debuted at CES 2022. The latest Bravia XR lineup includes quantum-dot OLED (QD-OLED) TVs as well as 8K and 4K Mini LED TVs and the regular 4K OLED and LED models. Sony has offered its new Cognitive Processor XR on the top-end models, which is claimed to deliver deep contrast and vibrant colour results. There is also support for upscaling content to up to 8K resolution.

Sony Bravia XR (2022) series price, availability

The most expensive in the series is the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR Master Z9K 8K Mini LED TV that is priced at $12,999.99 (roughly Rs. 9,96,300). It is followed by the 75-inch Sony Bravia XR Master Z9K 8K Mini LED TV that carries a price tag of $9,199.99 (roughly Rs. 7,66,500). Both TV models will debut in the US and Canada for pre-orders in the summer.

Next up is the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR Master A95K 4K OLED TV that comes with a QD-OLED panel and is priced at $3,999.99 (roughly Rs. 3,06,600). There is also the 55-inch Bravia XR Master A95K 4K OLED TV that comes at $2,999.99 (roughly Rs. 2,29,900). Both these models will go on pre-orders in Canada from May and in the US from June.

The 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X95K 4K Mini LED TV price is set at $5,499.99 (roughly Rs. 4,21,500), while the 75-inch Sony Bravia XR X95K 4K Mini LED TV is priced at $3,799.99 (roughly Rs. 2,91,200) and the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X95K Mini LED TV is at $2,799.99 (roughly Rs. 2,14,600). All these four models are available for purchase in Canada and the US.

Sony also has the 42-inch Bravia XR Master A90K 4K OLED TV as one of the most affordable options in the lineup — priced at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300). There is also the 48-inch Sony Bravia XR Master A90K 4K OLED TV that comes with a price tag of $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000). While the 42-inch model will go on pre-orders in the US and Canada in July, the 48-inch option will be on pre-orders from June.

The 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K 4K OLED TV price is set at $3,799.99 (roughly Rs. 2,91,300), while the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K 4K OLED TV is priced at $2,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,91,700) and the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K 4K OLED TV is at $1,999.99 (roughly Rs. 1,53,300). The 55-inch model will be available for pre-orders from June, while the 77- and 65-inch options will be up for pre-orders starting May.

Customers also have the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K LED TV that is priced at $3,299.99 (roughly Rs. 2,53,000). Additionally, the range has the 75-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K LED TV at $2,199 (roughly Rs. 1,68,700), the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K LED TV at $1,599.99 (roughly Rs. 1,22,700), and the last 55-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K LED TV at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300).

All these new models will be available from Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorised detailers in the US and Canada, Sony said.

Details on the India pricing and availability of the Bravia XR (2022) series are yet to be announced.