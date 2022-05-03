Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony Bravia XR (2022) TV Prices, Availability Details Now Out

Sony Bravia XR (2022) TV Prices, Availability Details Now Out

Sony Bravia XR (2022) TV lineup starts from $,1399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300) and goes up to a whopping $9,999.99 (roughly Rs. 7,66,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 May 2022 17:55 IST
Sony Bravia XR (2022) TV Prices, Availability Details Now Out

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Bravia XR Master Z9K 8K Mini LED TV is the most expensive model in the series to pick

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia XR (2022) TVs were unveiled at CES 2022
  • The new range includes TVs with QD-OLED and Mini LED panels
  • Sony has started selling some of the new TV models in the US and Canada

Sony Bravia XR (2022) TV prices and availability details have been announced — months after the new range debuted at CES 2022. The latest Bravia XR lineup includes quantum-dot OLED (QD-OLED) TVs as well as 8K and 4K Mini LED TVs and the regular 4K OLED and LED models. Sony has offered its new Cognitive Processor XR on the top-end models, which is claimed to deliver deep contrast and vibrant colour results. There is also support for upscaling content to up to 8K resolution.

Sony Bravia XR (2022) series price, availability

The most expensive in the series is the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR Master Z9K 8K Mini LED TV that is priced at $12,999.99 (roughly Rs. 9,96,300). It is followed by the 75-inch Sony Bravia XR Master Z9K 8K Mini LED TV that carries a price tag of $9,199.99 (roughly Rs. 7,66,500). Both TV models will debut in the US and Canada for pre-orders in the summer.

Next up is the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR Master A95K 4K OLED TV that comes with a QD-OLED panel and is priced at $3,999.99 (roughly Rs. 3,06,600). There is also the 55-inch Bravia XR Master A95K 4K OLED TV that comes at $2,999.99 (roughly Rs. 2,29,900). Both these models will go on pre-orders in Canada from May and in the US from June.

The 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X95K 4K Mini LED TV price is set at $5,499.99 (roughly Rs. 4,21,500), while the 75-inch Sony Bravia XR X95K 4K Mini LED TV is priced at $3,799.99 (roughly Rs. 2,91,200) and the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X95K Mini LED TV is at $2,799.99 (roughly Rs. 2,14,600). All these four models are available for purchase in Canada and the US.

Sony also has the 42-inch Bravia XR Master A90K 4K OLED TV as one of the most affordable options in the lineup — priced at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300). There is also the 48-inch Sony Bravia XR Master A90K 4K OLED TV that comes with a price tag of $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000). While the 42-inch model will go on pre-orders in the US and Canada in July, the 48-inch option will be on pre-orders from June.

The 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K 4K OLED TV price is set at $3,799.99 (roughly Rs. 2,91,300), while the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K 4K OLED TV is priced at $2,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,91,700) and the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K 4K OLED TV is at $1,999.99 (roughly Rs. 1,53,300). The 55-inch model will be available for pre-orders from June, while the 77- and 65-inch options will be up for pre-orders starting May.

Customers also have the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K LED TV that is priced at $3,299.99 (roughly Rs. 2,53,000). Additionally, the range has the 75-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K LED TV at $2,199 (roughly Rs. 1,68,700), the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K LED TV at $1,599.99 (roughly Rs. 1,22,700), and the last 55-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K LED TV at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300).

All these new models will be available from Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorised detailers in the US and Canada, Sony said.

Details on the India pricing and availability of the Bravia XR (2022) series are yet to be announced.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Bravia XR 2022 TV price, Sony Bravia XR 2022, Sony Bravia XR Master Series, Sony Bravia XR Master Z9K 8K Mini LED TV, Sony Bravia XR Master A95K 4K OLED TV, Sony Bravia XR X95K 4K Mini LED TV, Sony Bravia XR Master A90K 4K OLED TV, Sony Bravia XR, Sony
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics
Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21e Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500: Report
Sony Bravia XR (2022) TV Prices, Availability Details Now Out
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Tipped to Launch in India by End of June
  3. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  4. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  5. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  6. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow: Top Phones, Electronics Deals
  9. Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome Over Security Issues
  10. Realme Pad Mini Tablet, Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earbuds Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Crypto Economy Boom With Over Billion Users in Coming Years
  2. Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A13s Budget Smartphones Reportedly in Development
  3. FC Shakhtar Donetsk to Launch NFT Collection on Binance to Generate Donations for Ukraine
  4. Redmi Note 10T New Version Launched in Japan: Price, Specifications
  5. Twitter Estimates Less Than 5 Percent Spam Accounts Among Daily Active Users
  6. Andreessen Horowitz Plans Fresh $500 Million Investment in India: Report
  7. Route Mobile to Acquire Teledgers’ Blockchain, DLT Platform for Over Rs. 130 Crore
  8. Infinix Hot 12 Play With Dual Cameras, Android 12 Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21e Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500: Report
  10. Sony Bravia XR (2022) TV Prices, Availability Details Now Out
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.