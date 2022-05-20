Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India

Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India

Sony Bravia X80K price in India is set at Rs. 94,990 for the 55-inch model (KD-55X80K).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 May 2022 18:50 IST
Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Bravia X80K smart TV packs 16GB of storage

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia X80K series offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
  • The series features two speakers with 10W output
  • Sony Bravia X80K smart TV lineup runs on Google TV

Sony Bravia X80K smart TV series has been launched in India on Friday. The company's latest 4K smart TV lineup is available in five display options— 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch sizes. The new offerings support HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. For sound, the Sony Bravia X80K models pack dual 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround. It runs on Google TV and comes with support for Google Assistant and Alexa. The TV includes Chromecast built-in as well as support for Apple AirPlay.

Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV price in India

Price of the Sony Bravia X80K smart TV in India starts at Rs. 94,990 for the 55-inch model (KD-55X80K). The company is yet to announce the pricing details for the 43-inch (KD-43X80K), 50-inch (KD-550X80K), 65-inch (KD-65X80K), and 75-inch (KD-75X80K) models. The 55-inch model is currently available for purchase in the country and the remaining variants in the new series will be soon available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV specifications, features

The newly launched Sony Bravia X80K smart TV lineup is available in five screen sizes with a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) LCD display with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The Triluminos Pro display by the company is claimed to enhance the colours on the screen. The bezel has a black shade and the panel refresh rate is 50Hz.

The smart TV models are powered by the Sony 4K HDR processor X1. The processor is said to adapt the picture to the surroundings to ensure optimised viewing experience. The Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV models pack 16GB of inbuilt storage and run-on Google TV (based on Android TV). Users can access the Google Play store with a wide range of supported apps.

Audio on the Sony Bravia X80K smart TV models are handled by two 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, and acoustic auto-calibration. The television models have a dedicated low-latency mode in HDMI 2.1 for gaming.

Connectivity options on the new series include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, four HDMI ports, built-in Chromecast, an audio jack, and two USB ports. The included remote supports voice commands. There are built-in microphones on the smart TV models that allow users to control the content hands-free through voice commands. The smart TV models also support Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, which enables content streaming from Apple devices like iPads and iPhones.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Bravia X80K, Sony Bravia X80K Price in India, Sony Bravia X80K Specifications, Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series, Sony
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Ethereum’s Eco-Friendly Revamp ‘Merge’ May Go Live in August, Unless a ‘Difficulty Bomb’ Explodes
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max Top Most Sold Smartphones List for Q1 2022: IDC
Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  3. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  4. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Realme GT Neo 3T Tipped to Launch Next Month in India
  6. Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  7. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  8. Moto G62 5G Spotted on a Malaysian Certification Site, Launch Imminent
  9. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Review: Enough of An Upgrade?
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-on Pack With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max Top Most Sold Smartphones List for Q1 2022: IDC
  3. New State Mobile May Update Live on Android, iOS; Brings New Map, Weapon, More
  4. Amazfit GTR 2 New Version With 11 Days of Battery Life Launched: Details
  5. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  6. Researchers Develop Topological Insulators That Could One Day Allow Efficient Light-Based Computing
  7. Ethereum’s Eco-Friendly Revamp ‘Merge’ May Go Live in August, Unless a ‘Difficulty Bomb’ Explodes
  8. Google to Allow Tinder Owner Match to Offer Alternate Payment Systems to Users on Play Store
  9. Elon Musk to Discuss Amazon’s Connectivity, Protection With Brazil’s President Bolsonaro on Upcoming Visit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.