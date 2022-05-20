Sony Bravia X80K smart TV series has been launched in India on Friday. The company's latest 4K smart TV lineup is available in five display options— 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch sizes. The new offerings support HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. For sound, the Sony Bravia X80K models pack dual 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround. It runs on Google TV and comes with support for Google Assistant and Alexa. The TV includes Chromecast built-in as well as support for Apple AirPlay.

Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV price in India

Price of the Sony Bravia X80K smart TV in India starts at Rs. 94,990 for the 55-inch model (KD-55X80K). The company is yet to announce the pricing details for the 43-inch (KD-43X80K), 50-inch (KD-550X80K), 65-inch (KD-65X80K), and 75-inch (KD-75X80K) models. The 55-inch model is currently available for purchase in the country and the remaining variants in the new series will be soon available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV specifications, features

The newly launched Sony Bravia X80K smart TV lineup is available in five screen sizes with a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) LCD display with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The Triluminos Pro display by the company is claimed to enhance the colours on the screen. The bezel has a black shade and the panel refresh rate is 50Hz.

The smart TV models are powered by the Sony 4K HDR processor X1. The processor is said to adapt the picture to the surroundings to ensure optimised viewing experience. The Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV models pack 16GB of inbuilt storage and run-on Google TV (based on Android TV). Users can access the Google Play store with a wide range of supported apps.

Audio on the Sony Bravia X80K smart TV models are handled by two 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, and acoustic auto-calibration. The television models have a dedicated low-latency mode in HDMI 2.1 for gaming.

Connectivity options on the new series include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, four HDMI ports, built-in Chromecast, an audio jack, and two USB ports. The included remote supports voice commands. There are built-in microphones on the smart TV models that allow users to control the content hands-free through voice commands. The smart TV models also support Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, which enables content streaming from Apple devices like iPads and iPhones.