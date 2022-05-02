Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV series was launched in India on Monday. The company's latest 4K smart TV lineup is available in four display sizes. The Sony Bravia X75K smart TV series is powered by a Sony X1 processor, is equipped with two 10W speakers with Dolby Audio, and offers upscaling of videos filmed in full-HD and 2K resolution, according to the company. It runs on Google TV and comes with support for Google Assistant, as well as Chromecast, AirPlay and HomeKit integration.

Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV price in India

Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV price in India starts at Rs. 55,990 for the 43-inch model (KD-43X75K), while the 50-inch model (KD-50X75K) is priced at Rs. 66,990. The company is yet to reveal pricing details for the 55-inch (KD-55X75K) and 65-inch (KD-65X75K) models. All four models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV specifications, features

The newly launched Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models with a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) LED display with support for HDR10 and HLG formats. According to Sony, the Bravia X75K models are capable of upscaling full-HD and 2K resolution videos to 4K resolution the company's 4K X-Reality Pro technology that relies on a 4K database. The smart TV models are powered by a Sony X1 processor, paired with 16GB of inbuilt storage, and run on Google TV (based on Android TV).

The Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV models come with two 10W full range open baffle speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the TV include dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports. The included remote features Google Assistant support for voice commands. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, two USB ports, RF input, composite video input, three HDMI ports, digital audio output, and a headphone jack. The smart TV models also come with support for HomeKit and AirPlay support which can be used to stream content using an iPhone or iPad.