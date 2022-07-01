Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart

Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart

This Samsung program allows customers to purchase eligible TVs by paying 70 percent upfront.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 July 2022 19:14 IST
Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung recently launched the Neo QLED 8K range of Neo QLED TVs in India

Highlights
  • Samsung customers can pay 70 percent upfront, 30 percent after 12 months
  • The Frame 2021 series includes customisable, different coloured bezels
  • Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV feature Motion Xcelerator Turbo technology

Samsung announced on Friday that it is launching its ‘Smart Upgrade Program' in collaboration with Flipkart. Under this programme, customers will be able to buy premium Samsung TVs by paying only 70 percent of the price at the time of purchase and 30 percent after 12 months. The South Korean tech giants aim to provide consumers with an affordable option to upgrade to large screen premium Samsung TVs. Notably, Samsung's Neo QLED, The Frame, and Crystal UHD lineups of premium TV can be purchased under this programme.

Samsung 'Smart Upgrade Program' in collaboration with Flipkart is said to let customers to pay only 70 percent initially at the time of purchasing a premium Samsung TV. They can then pay the remaining 30 percent after 12 months. In an example, under the programme, the Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV can be purchased by paying Rs. 23,093 upfront and the remaining Rs. 9,897 after 12 months. This range of TVs includes Motion Xcelerator Turbo technology smooth motion and clear images. They also pack features like Universal Guide, Game Mode, PC on TV, and more.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Frame 2021 Series QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV can be purchased by paying Rs. 38,493 as upfront payment and Rs. 16,497 as balance payment after 12 months. This range offers customers various customisation options, including different coloured bezels. The Frame series also packs a powerful Quantum Processor 4K with 4K AI upscaling capabilities.

Finally, Samsung launched the Neo QLED 8K range of Neo QLED TVs in India earlier this year in April. These TVs feature a built-in Internet of Things (IoT) hub for seamlessly taking control of smart home devices. They feature Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology for a lag-free gaming experience. These TVs also come with 45 free Indian and global TV channels as part of the Samsung TV Plus service.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung 55 Inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) TV (The Frame QA55LS03RAKXXL)

Samsung 55 Inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) TV (The Frame QA55LS03RAKXXL)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 123.5cm x 70.78cm x 4.25cm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Tizen
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Flipkart, Samsung Neo QLED TV, Samsung The Frame Series TV, Samsung Crystal UHD TV
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More
Government Warns Ed-Tech Companies Against Unfair Trade Practices

Related Stories

Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G First Impressions: Minor Improvements
  3. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Debuts in India
  5. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  6. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped: All Details Here
  10. Moto G62 5G, New Motorola Flagship Tipped to Debut in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Warns Ed-Tech Companies Against Unfair Trade Practices
  2. Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart
  3. Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More
  4. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon
  5. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Set for July 4: Specifications Detailed
  6. Tecno Spark 8P India Launch Teased, 50-megapixel Triple Rear Camera Confirmed
  7. OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List
  8. Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Books App Not Working for Some Users After iOS 15.5 Update, Fix Coming Soon: Report
  10. China Cracks Down on Over 42,000 Counterfeit Investment Apps to Combat Telecom Network Crime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.