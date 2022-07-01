Samsung announced on Friday that it is launching its ‘Smart Upgrade Program' in collaboration with Flipkart. Under this programme, customers will be able to buy premium Samsung TVs by paying only 70 percent of the price at the time of purchase and 30 percent after 12 months. The South Korean tech giants aim to provide consumers with an affordable option to upgrade to large screen premium Samsung TVs. Notably, Samsung's Neo QLED, The Frame, and Crystal UHD lineups of premium TV can be purchased under this programme.

Samsung 'Smart Upgrade Program' in collaboration with Flipkart is said to let customers to pay only 70 percent initially at the time of purchasing a premium Samsung TV. They can then pay the remaining 30 percent after 12 months. In an example, under the programme, the Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV can be purchased by paying Rs. 23,093 upfront and the remaining Rs. 9,897 after 12 months. This range of TVs includes Motion Xcelerator Turbo technology smooth motion and clear images. They also pack features like Universal Guide, Game Mode, PC on TV, and more.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Frame 2021 Series QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV can be purchased by paying Rs. 38,493 as upfront payment and Rs. 16,497 as balance payment after 12 months. This range offers customers various customisation options, including different coloured bezels. The Frame series also packs a powerful Quantum Processor 4K with 4K AI upscaling capabilities.

Finally, Samsung launched the Neo QLED 8K range of Neo QLED TVs in India earlier this year in April. These TVs feature a built-in Internet of Things (IoT) hub for seamlessly taking control of smart home devices. They feature Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology for a lag-free gaming experience. These TVs also come with 45 free Indian and global TV channels as part of the Samsung TV Plus service.