Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Up for Pre-Orders Globally

South Korean tech giant Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 is finally up for pre-order, globally. Samsung officially introduced Smart Monitor M8 which was originally announced at CES 2022.

As per GSM Arena report, this is a 4K(3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution VA type LCD with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The panel is HDR10+ compliant and covers 99 per cent of the sRGB colour spectrum.

The company also gives built-in AirPlay 2, wireless Samsung DeX support as well as remote PC access functionality with the device.

There are two 5W speakers onboard and Samsung is also bringing a detachable 1080p SlimFit camera with tilt functionality, as per the report.

Smart Monitor M8 runs Tizen operating system and can act as a control hub for all smart home devices. I/O consists of one micro HDMI port and two USB Type-C ports.

The buyers will also get Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v4.2 wireless connectivity and a 65W USB Type-C output to power on connected phones and laptops. The monitor weighs in at 9.4 kilograms and comes in Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green colours.

As per the outlet, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 will retail for $729 (roughly Rs. 55,400) with the SlimFit Camera bundled.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.