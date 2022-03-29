Technology News
  Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Up for Pre Orders Globally

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Up for Pre-Orders Globally

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 was showcased at CES 2022.

By ANI | Updated: 29 March 2022 13:01 IST
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Up for Pre-Orders Globally

Photo Credit: Samsung

The monitor comes in Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Smart Monitor M8 comes with support for webcam and OTT apps
  • It has 60Hz refresh rate
  • Samsung Smart Monitor M8 has two 5W speakers onboard

South Korean tech giant Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 is finally up for pre-order, globally. Samsung officially introduced Smart Monitor M8 which was originally announced at CES 2022.

As per GSM Arena report, this is a 4K(3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution VA type LCD with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The panel is HDR10+ compliant and covers 99 per cent of the sRGB colour spectrum.

The company also gives built-in AirPlay 2, wireless Samsung DeX support as well as remote PC access functionality with the device.

There are two 5W speakers onboard and Samsung is also bringing a detachable 1080p SlimFit camera with tilt functionality, as per the report.

Smart Monitor M8 runs Tizen operating system and can act as a control hub for all smart home devices. I/O consists of one micro HDMI port and two USB Type-C ports.

The buyers will also get Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v4.2 wireless connectivity and a 65W USB Type-C output to power on connected phones and laptops. The monitor weighs in at 9.4 kilograms and comes in Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue and Spring Green colours.

As per the outlet, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 will retail for $729 (roughly Rs. 55,400) with the SlimFit Camera bundled.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Smart Monitor, Samsung Smart Monitor M8, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Price, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Specifications

