Samsung has released its latest Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TVs in India. These families of ultra-premium TVs include three 8K and three 4K models in several screen sizes. These TVs feature a built-in IoT hub that enables users to control their smart home devices, including third-party devices. They will also allow users to watch over 45 free Indian and global TV channels as part of the Samsung TV Plus service. Furthermore, the 2022 Neo QLED range will come in eco-friendly packaging and each TV comes with a battery-free solar remote.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED TV price in India, availability

Samsung has announced three Neo QLED 8K TVs – QN900B, QN800B, and QN700B –ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch screen sizes. They are priced starting from Rs. 3,24,990. The Neo QLED TV lineup has the QN95B, QN90B, and QN85B models (55-inch to 85-inch), which start from Rs. 1,14,990.

Limited-time offers are available on both ranges. Until April 30, consumers who purchase a Neo QLED 8K TV will get a Samsung HW-Q990B Soundbar and a SlimFit Cam free. The Neo QLED TVs will also come with a SlimFit Cam for free during this period.

These Samsung TVs are available across all major retail stores and online platforms, including the official Samsung online store.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED TV specifications, features

The 2022 Neo QLED TVs sport Samsung's signature Infinity One Design which gives them a sleek and slim look with minimal bezels. As mentioned earlier, each of these TVs features a built-in IoT hub for seamless smart home integration. Thanks to Samsung's Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology, the Neo QLED range of TVs are said to be capable of delivering a smooth and lag-free gaming experience.

Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor 8K and Quantum Matrix Technology Pro features are designed to improve the viewing experience. The 2022 Neo QLED TVs feature an Eye Comfort Mode, which automatically tunes the colour and brightness to reduce blue light emission. Furthermore, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs are equipped with a 90W 6.2.4-channel audio system that is compatible with Dolby Atmos for 3D surround sound.

You can read the official press release to learn about the specifications in detail.

