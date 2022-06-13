Technology News
loading
Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV With 'Bezel-Less' Design, HDR10+ Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV price in India is set at Rs. 35,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 June 2022 17:38 IST
Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV With 'Bezel-Less' Design, HDR10+ Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Samsung India

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV is available for purchase in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV comes with voice assistance support
  • The Samsung TV carries Dolby Digital Plus sound
  • Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV includes Auto Game Mode for gamers

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV was launched in India on Monday. The new smart TV by the South Korean company comes in 43-inch size and features HDR10+ support as well as inbuilt voice assistance. The Crystal 4K Neo TV includes a "bezel-less" design and has a list of connectivity options including multiple HDMI ports and a USB port. Samsung also claims that the smart TV offers better frame transition and low latency to please gamers. The TV additionally includes a dedicated PC mode to let users create documents from the cloud.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV price in India

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV price in India has been set at Rs. 35,990. The TV is available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and the online Samsung Shop website.

Customers purchasing the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV from Amazon will get a complimentary one-year Amazon Prime. Similarly, Flipkart will offer the TV along with one-year membership for Disney+ Hotstar. The TV is also available with a 12-month no-cost EMI from banks including SBI and HDFC Bank.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV specifications

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV runs Tizen and features a 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with HDR10+ support. The display also includes UHD Dimming and delivers a billion true colours, the company said. Under the hood, the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV has a Crystal Processor 4K that is paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

Samsung has pre-installed a list of features on the Crystal 4K Neo TV. One of them is the Universal Guide that lets users access a list of curated content from various streaming apps. The TV also has access to Samsung TV Plus that brings 55 global and local live TV channels.

The Crystal 4K Neo TV comes with support for Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant. Users can access voice support to search for content, change channels, adjust volume and control playback.

Samsung has equipped the smart TV with Dolby Digital Plus, along with 20W speakers. The TV also includes a smart Adaptive Sound feature that is claimed to adjust the sound output on the abscess of their content. Further, there is a preloaded Music Player with playlist support. The TV also gives access to music from Gaana app.

For gaming, the Crystal 4K Neo TV comes with Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator. These features help provide faster frame transition and low latency, the company said.

Connectivity-wise, the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI ports, and a USB port. The TV is also bundled with a remote that supports Bluetooth and Infrared (IR) connectivity.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung 43 Inch Crystal 4K Neo TV (UA43AUE65AKXXL)

Samsung 43 Inch Crystal 4K Neo TV (UA43AUE65AKXXL)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 963.1mm x 562.4mm x 77.5mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Tizen
Smart TV Yes
Jagmeet Singh
