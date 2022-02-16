Redmi Smart TV X43 today will go on sale in India for the first time. The TV was launched last week, and has the smallest display in the company's X-series smart TV lineup. It comes equipped with a 43-inch 4K OLED display, Dolby Vision, and 30W speakers. The TV runs on Android TV 10 and features the company's PatchWall 4 UI. To recall, it was launched alongside the Redmi Smart Band Pro, the Redmi Note 11, and the Redmi Note 11S.

Redmi Smart TV X43 price in India, sale offers

Redmi Smart TV X43 price in India is set at Rs. 28,999, and it will be available for purchase starting at 12pm from the company's website, Mi.com and other retail websites. Redmi also said during the launch that the TV will also be available on Amazon.

Redmi Smart TV X43 is available for purchase with up to Rs. 4,000 instant discount with Citibank credit cards and EMI. Customers can also grab up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount with Kotak Bank credit cards and EMI. Redmi is also offering extra warranty for a year starting at Rs. 1,199.

Redmi Smart TV X43 specifications

Redmi Smart TV X43 sports a 43-inch 4K display with HDR support, and features slim bezels. It runs on Android TV 10 and comes with the company's PatchWall 4 UI that has an integrated support for IMDB for TV and movie ratings. For audio, the comes equipped with 30W speakers with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos support, via HDMI eARC passthrough to external Atmos soundbars and receivers.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Smart TV X43 include three HDMI 2.1 slots, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an optical digital audio out port, and a 3.5mm jack. The smart TV also comes with support for ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) to reduce lag down to 5ms at 4K 60fps for gaming consoles.

