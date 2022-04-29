Realme Smart TV X FHD series was launched in India on Friday. The company's latest offering is comprised of 40-inch and 43-inch full-HD smart TV models. They are equipped with 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support, with a full-range speaker and a tweeter. The new Realme Smart TV X FHD models feature a bezel-less design and offers support for HDR10 and HLG formats. The smart TB models are powered by a quad-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC, along with 1GB RAM or 8GB of storage.

Realme Smart TV X FHD price in India

Realme Smart TV X FHD price in India is set at Rs. 22,999 for the 40-inch model, while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 25,999. The 40-inch model will be available to purchase on May 4, while the 43-inch model will go on sale on May 5, via Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores, according to Realme.

Realme Smart TV X FHD specifications

The Realme Smart TV X FHD is available in 40-inch and 43-inch models that sport a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED display with 8.7mm bezels. The smart TV comes with support for HLG and HDR10 formats for increased brightness colour saturation and dynamic range. It is powered by an unspecified MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset with Cortex-A55 cores, along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage.

Both Realme Smart TV X FHD models run on Android 11 TV and offer access to apps via the Google Play store. The TV is equipped with 24W quad stereo speakers comprised of a full range speaker and a tweeter, along with Dolby Audio support. It comes with built-in Chromecast support and one-touch Google Assistant support. it features an`HDMI (ARC) port, two HDMI ports, two USB ports, SPDIF, AV, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smart TV also offer auto low latency mode (ALLM) for smoother gaming, according to the company.