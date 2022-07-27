Technology News
Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Launched in India

The new 7900 series has three-side Ambilight LED lighting behind the screen.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 27 July 2022 16:50 IST
Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Launched in India

The Philips 7900 Ambilight Android TV series started at Rs. 99,990 in India

Highlights
  • Philips 7900 series is available in three sizes - 55, 65, and 75 inches
  • All of the TVs in the 7900 series are Ultra-HD resolution models with HDR
  • The 7900 series is powered by Android TV, with the stock Android TV UI

Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD Android LED TV series has been launched in India, with prices for the range starting at Rs. 99,990 in India. The television range is available in three sizes - 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches - with all televisions in the range having Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) LED screens, with support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision format, and Dolby Atmos. The Ambilight TV range features built-in three-sided LED lights behind the screen, which replicate the colours on screen for a unique viewing effect.

Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV price and availability

The Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV series is available in three size options - 55 inches (Rs. 99,990), 65 inches (Rs. 1,49,990), and 75 inches (Rs. 1,89,990). All three have similar specifications and features, apart from the obvious differences in size, with Ultra-HD LED screens, and three-sided Ambilight LED lighting behind the screen. The televisions will be available through Philips' sales and distribution network, which includes online and offline multi-brand electronics retail stores.

Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV specifications and features

The standout feature of the new Philips 7900 series is the three-sided Ambilight system of LEDs, located behind the TV screen. Based on the content and colours displayed near the edges of the screen when something is displayed on screen, the Ambilight system shines similar coloured light right behind the TV.

This is similar to the effect achieved by aftermarket rear lights from brands such as Govee and Philips itself, but the lighting system on the Ambilight TV is integrated straight out-of-the-box, and requires no additional setup. The lights can be customised and controlled directly using the remote of the TV, and even switched off as needed.

In addition to this, the Philips 7900 Ambilight LED TV series supports high dynamic range content in all the major formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. The television also supports Dolby Atmos sound, with the 55-inch TV featuring a 20W speaker system. The Ultra-HD screen has a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, and the television has dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

The television runs Android TV software, with the new stock Android TV user interface, and access to major apps and streaming services through the Google Play Store. There is also Google Assistant support through the remote, as well as built-in Google Chromecast.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Philips 55-inch 7900 Series Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV (55PUT7906/94)

Philips 55-inch 7900 Series Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV (55PUT7906/94)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1231mm x 710mm x 85mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Further reading: Philips, Philips Ambilight, Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV, Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Price, Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Price in India, Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Specifications, Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Features, Android TV, Ambilight, LED TV, Ultra-HD, Philips 55PUT7906/94 TV, TV, Television, Smart TV
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Redmi K50S Pro 200-Megapixel Sensor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped Again, Along With Other Specifications: Details

Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
