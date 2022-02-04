Technology News
  OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge With Bezel Less Display Teased Ahead of India Launch

OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge With Bezel-Less Display Teased Ahead of India Launch

The company is yet to reveal pricing for OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2022 15:51 IST
OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge With Bezel-Less Display Teased Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is yet to reveal pricing and screen sizes of OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV Y1S will be sold online, according to OnePlus
  • OnePlus TV Y1S Edge can be purchased through offline retail stores
  • The upcoming TVs are tipped to feature 32-inch and 43-inch displays

OnePlus on Friday teased the launch of two new smart TVs in India, OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The upcoming smart TV models will feature a bezel-less design, according to the company. OnePlus Y1S is tipped to launch with 20W speakers featuring Dolby Audio support with Atmos decoding, according to previous reports. The company is yet to reveal the official launch date or pricing for the upcoming smart TVs.

The company is yet to reveal pricing for both the upcoming smart TV models, which will likely be revealed when the new models are launched. At this time, OnePlus' most affordable Y-series TV in India is the 32-inch OnePlus TV 32Y1 that is priced at Rs. 16,499. OnePlus TV Y1S will be available for purchase on online channels, while OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be sold through offline retail stores, according to the company.

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are set to be the latest additions to the company's affordable Y series smart TV lineup. OnePlus currently offers three categories of smart TVs based on price — OnePlus TV Q-series features premium smart TV models, while the company's U series smart TVs offer premium features at lower prices. Meanwhile, OnePlus TV Y-series brings affordable smart TV options.

According to an older report, OnePlus Y1S range of smart TVs is tipped to run on Android 11, and sport 32-inch and 43-inch displays with HDR 10+ support. The TVs are said to feature 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio with Atmos decoding. OnePlus Y1S smart TVs are also tipped to feature dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. As previously mentioned, OnePlus is yet to reveal the specifications of the upcoming smart TVs.

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge, OnePlus, OnePlus TV, OnePlus Smart TV, OnePlus TV Y1S Specifications, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Specifications, Smart TV
David Delima
David Delima
