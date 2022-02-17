Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Audio Launched in India

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Audio Launched in India

OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32-inch are priced at Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 February 2022 19:23 IST
OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Audio Launched in India

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are offered in two display sizes - 32-inch, 43-inch

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV Y1S gets 20W speakers, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge gets 24W speakers
  • Their displays get HDR10, HDR10+, HLG format support
  • OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge run Android TV 11

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge were launched in India today (Thursday, February 17). Both new smart TVs from OnePlus are offered in two display sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch. The vanilla OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge get HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format support. Both run Android TV 11 with and get Dolby Audio support. OnePlus TV Y1S gets 20W full-range stereo speakers, while OnePlus TV Y1S Edge gets 24W full-range stereo speakers. The smart TVs from OnePlus get an auto low latency mode (ALLM) that is claimed to improve gaming experience.

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge price in India, availability

OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch is priced at Rs. 16,499, while the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. On the other hand, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32-inch is priced at Rs. 16,999, and its 43-inch variant is priced at 27,999. The former will be available to purchase via the official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading offline retailers. The latter will only be available to purchase offline through official OnePlus stores and leading retailers. Both OnePlus smart TVs will go on sale on Monday, February 21.

The OnePlus Red Cable Club members will get Rs. 500 off on OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge's 32-inch variants. The 43-inch variant of OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is offered with a discount of Rs. 750 for Red Cable Club members.

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge specifications, features

Being smart TVs, both OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge run Android TV 11 out-of-the-box. Both get 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. The former has HD resolution, while the latter get full-HD resolution. Both smart TVs get HDR10, HDR10+, HLG format support. The displays also get TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge get ALLM that is claimed to improve gaming experience for users. The smart TVs also get Google Assistant support. Using the Smart Manager, users can control many of the smart TVs functions - system speed, freeing up storage space, among others. With OnePlus Connect 2.0, users will be able to connect their smartphones to the TVs and use them as a remote control. For connectivity, OnePlus TV Y1S series gets dual-band Wi-Fi with 5GHz band support.

The smart TVs get Dolby audio support. OnePlus TV Y1S models get 20W full-range stereo speakers, while OnePlus TV Y1S Edge models get 24W full-range stereo speakers. Both smart TVs get OxygenPlay 2.0 that acts as a content aggregation platform and serves over 230 live channels. The smart TVs also get a Game Mode that activates ALLM and claims to provide an immersive experience. The Kids Mode provides watch time limitation that controls the TV viewing hours along with an Eye Comfort Mode that helps improve digital wellbeing. 

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Price in India, OnePlus TV Y1S Specifications, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Price in India, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Specifications, Android TV 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live on Company Website

Related Stories

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Audio Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  4. Moto G22 Price and Specifications Tipped: Here Are All the Details
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  8. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Sea Level Along US Coastlines to See Alarming Rise of 10-12 Inches by 2050, States Report
  2. NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory Suffers Glitch in Its Camera
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live on Company Website
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. AMD Ryzen 6000 Series ‘Zen 3+’ Laptop CPUs Launched; Slim Gaming Laptops Expected to Dominate Sales in 2022
  6. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, Red Magic 7 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Disney CEO Bob Chapek Hires New Executive to Strategise Metaverse Plans
  10. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Is Urging His Colleagues to Be 'Metamates'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.