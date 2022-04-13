Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus Collaborates With JioPages to Bring Web Browsing on OnePlus TV

OnePlus Collaborates With JioPages to Bring Web Browsing on OnePlus TV

JioPages will provide browsing option to the OnePlus TV via a Chromium engine migration.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 13 April 2022 18:23 IST
OnePlus Collaborates With JioPages to Bring Web Browsing on OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV users will have the option to browse through the Top Sites of various categories

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV users can add Quicklinks on their home screen
  • JioPages comes with two new features — VPN and Secure Mode
  • JioPages comes with regional language support

OnePlus has announced that it is collaborating with JioPages to offer a Web browser on the OnePlus TV. JioPages, the Web browser offered by telecom giant Reliance Jio, will provide browsing option to the OnePlus TV via a Chromium engine migration. JioPages comes equipped with new features like VPN and Secure Mode to enable access to a variety of content for the OnePlus TV users. The users also have the option to browse through the Top Sites of various categories and add Quicklinks on their home screen. OnePlus TV users can select from three browsing modes — Standard Mode, Private Mode, and Study Mode. JioPages debuted on Android TV during mid-March and comes with regional language support.

JioPages will extend browsing features to OnePlus TV via a faster Chromium engine migration. The company says that this will help keep the browsing experience secure and provide a “desktop-like experience on the TV screens, coupled with smoother mouse navigation and voice search”. The browser also comes with an inbuilt Adblocker.

The Web browser by Reliance will come with two new features — VPN and Secure Mode —to enable access to global content and to limit third-party tracking and unnecessary browser advertisement.

OnePlus TV users will have the option to browse through the Top Sites of various categories through one click and add desired websites as Quicklinks on their home screen. Quicklinks also provides access to Jio specific apps like JioMart, JioCinema, and JioSaavn among others.

JioPages comes with regional language support for Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Gujarati among others. OnePlus TV users can select from three browsing modes —Standard Mode, Private Mode, Study Mode. The Study Mode provides a class-wise curation of educational content along with subject-wise channel suggestions, as well as access to popular educational websites.

Jiopages debuted on Android TV in March this year. The JioPages browser arrived as an update to the JioBrowser for Android mobile users and is claimed to have over 10 million downloads on the platform. The Web browser supports eight Indian languages and includes features such as a dedicated Videos section and a PDF reader to ease Web browsing for smart TV users. JioPages also came with a News section to let smart TV viewers watch trending news in any of the eight supported languages and even download e-newspapers to read news on a bigger screen.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioPages, OnePlus TV, Reliance, OnePlus, Reliance Jio
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Dogecoin May Soon Be Able to Function Offline, Thanks to Elon Musk’s Starlink
OnePlus Collaborates With JioPages to Bring Web Browsing on OnePlus TV
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  2. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  4. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  5. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video: Details
  7. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: All Details
  8. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  9. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  10. HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R Appears in Amazon India Advertising, OnePlus Ace Rear Design Leaked
  2. WeWork to Partner With Yardi Systems to Develop Tool For Companies to Manage Employees And Office Space
  3. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Keyboard Update Brings Improved Clipboard, Text Correction Features
  5. Infosys to Move Business Out of Russia Over Ukraine Invasion
  6. OnePlus Collaborates With JioPages to Bring Web Browsing on OnePlus TV
  7. Dogecoin May Soon Be Able to Function Offline, Thanks to Elon Musk’s Starlink
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, Galaxy S23 May Not Feature MediaTek SoCs
  9. Animoca Brands Acquires French Racing Game Studio of Need for Speed Fame
  10. Google Bringing Meet Directly to Docs, Slides, Sheets in the Same Tab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.