Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • OnePlus TV Owners Get Access to New Games With JioGames Integration on Select Models

OnePlus TV Owners Get Access to New Games With JioGames Integration on Select Models

OnePlus TV owners will get access to games like KGF Official Game, Alpha Guns, Jungle Adventures 3, and Little Singham Treasure Hunt.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 February 2022 20:04 IST
OnePlus TV Owners Get Access to New Games With JioGames Integration on Select Models

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus

Highlights
  • OnePlus has enabled JioGames support on the U1, Q, and Y1S series
  • The company sells smart TVs in three different price categories
  • OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge were launched in February

OnePlus TV owners can now access JioGames titles on the company's smart TV models, it announced on Monday, February 28. A small selection of curated titles from the JioGames platform is now available on select OnePlus TV models. The company says that the same “immersive” gaming experience will be made available to additional OnePlus TV models later on. The JioGames service is already available on smartphones, feature phones, and on set-top boxes, and will now be accessible via some of the company's smart TV models as part of a new partnership with the smart TV manufacturer.

The company revealed that owners of select OnePlus TV models will be able to run games such as the KGF Official Game, Alpha Guns, Jungle Adventures 3, Little Singham Treasure Hunt, and more, as part of a curated library of titles from JioGames. OnePlus revealed to Gadgets 360 that the new JioGames integration will be available on U1, Q, and Y1S series, while an OTA update will enable the feature on the company's older U1S & Y1 smart TV models. 

OnePlus currently offers three different price-based categories of smart TVs. The OnePlus TV Q-series comprises its high-end smart TV models, while the company's U-series smart TVs bring premium features at lower prices. On the other hand, OnePlus TV Y-series brings affordable smart TV options.

Earlier this month, OnePlus launched two new smart TV models in the country, the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The smart TV models are available in 32-inch and 43-inch display options. The TVs offer support for HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats, and they run on Android TV 11. The smartphones are equipped with 24W full-range stereo speakers, and come with the company's auto-low latency mode (ALLM), which is claimed to offer a better experience for gamers.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human

    • Good
    • Fantastic production values
    • Story flowchart is an honest representation of what you get
    • Connor’s story arc is entertaining
    • Bad
    • Other arcs are a slow burn
    • Overall story is predictable
    • One dimensional characters
    Genre Adventure
    Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC: Windows
    Modes Single-player
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Advertisement
    Comments

    For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

    Further reading: OnePlus TV, OnePlus, JioGames, TV Gaming, KGF Official Game, Alpha Guns, Jungle Adventures 3, Little Singham Treasure Hunt
    David Delima
    David Delima
    As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
    Redmi Gaming Monitor With 23.8-Inch Display, Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched

    Related Stories

    OnePlus TV Owners Get Access to New Games With JioGames Integration on Select Models
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Follow Us
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
    2. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
    3. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
    4. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
    5. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless ANC Headphones Launched in India: All You Need to Know
    6. iPhone SE 3, Rumoured to Be Launched This Year, Might Be Priced at $300
    7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
    8. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
    9. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops and More at MWC 2022
    10. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
    #Latest Stories
    1. OnePlus TV Owners Get Access to New Games With JioGames Integration on Select Models
    2. Redmi Gaming Monitor With 23.8-Inch Display, Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched
    3. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March, Company to Debut Its Most Affordable 5G Phone in 2022
    4. Honor Magic 4 Series With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at MWC 2022
    5. Poco M4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
    6. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Debuts in India
    7. Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone, Lenovo Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet Launched at MWC 2022: Price, Specifications
    8. Minecraft Goes Web3 With NFT Worlds Blockchain Layer Built by Non-Microsoft Developers
    9. Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched Globally at MWC 2022: Price, Specifications
    10. Realme Book Prime With 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Realme Buds Air 3 TWS Earphones Launched at MWC 2022
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.