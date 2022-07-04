Technology News
OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro price in India is set at Rs. 32,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 July 2022 14:31 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro will go on sale in India from July 7

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro comes with HDR10+ support
  • The new OnePlus TV has 8GB of onboard storage
  • OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro runs Android TV 10.0

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest 4K TV. The smart TV comes as an upgrade to the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro that debuted in the country in April. In addition to delivering 4K output, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro includes 10-bit colour depth and has support for HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format. The TV is also based on Android TV and comes along with features including an Auto Low Latency Mode and a Smart Manager feature. The OnePlus 50 Y1S Pro competes with Xiaomi's Redmi X50 that was launched last year, with a similar 4K viewing.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro price in India, launch offers

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 32,999. The smart TV will go on sale starting July 7 from Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and major offline partner stores in the country.

Launch offers on the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro include an instant bank discount of Rs. 3,000 specifically for Axis Bank customers. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to nine months across major bank transactions on Amazon and OnePlus.in. Customers purchasing the TV via offline retailers can also get no-cost EMIs on Axis Bank transactions. Moreover, Amazon customers get a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription for 12 months upon purchasing the TV via the e-commerce website.

Earlier this year, the OnePlus 43 Y1S Pro was launched at Rs. 29,999.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro specifications

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro runs Android TV 10.0 and features a 50-inch (3,840x2,160 pixels) 4K UHD display with support for HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats. The TV also comes with a preloaded Gamma Engine, which comes along with the Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology. There is also support for MultiCast and Google Duo. OnePlus has equipped the smart TV with two full-range speakers that deliver a total output of 24W. Further, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro has Dolby Audio support.

Similar to other recent OnePlus TV models, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro comes with OxygenPlay 2.0 that is claimed to offer access to over 230 live channels. The TV also works with the OnePlus Connect 2.0 that helps users connect their compatible smartphones and use them as a remote control.

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro has Chromecast support as well as DLNA and Miracast for casting content from a smartphone. There is also Google Assistant support for voice commands. Further, users can also access Alexa on the smart TV.

OnePlus has equipped the new smart TV with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI 2.1, two USB 2.0, an RJ45 Ethernet, an optical audio output, and an AV (composite) input.

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is preloaded with a Game Mode to let users access the ALLM feature when connecting their gaming console via HDMI. The TV also includes a Kids Mode to let parents monitor and regulate the content for their children's view.

Additionally, the OnePlus TV provides an enhanced connectivity with the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Pro. It automatically pauses the on-screen content when the earbuds are removed. The earbuds can also automatically be connected once the 'connect' button is pressed on the TV.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 50.00-inch
Dimensions 111 x 8.6 x 64.5 cm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Further reading: OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro price in India, OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro specifications, OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro, OnePlus TV, OnePlus, Android TV
Android ‘Toll Fraud’ Malware Detected, Subscribes Users to Premium Services Without Consent
