OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Confirmed; 4K UHD Bezel-Less Display, Dolby Audio Support Teased

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is teased to come with MEMC support, HDR10 support, and Dolby Audio.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 June 2022 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro will come equipped with Gamma Engine

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro was launched in April this year
  • The new smart TV will have a screen size of 50-inches
  • OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro will feature 24W speakers

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro with 4K UHD display and Gamma Engine was unveiled in April this year. Now, the company has teased the arrival of new OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV in India via its social media channels and e-commerce website Amazon. Like its predecessor, the upcoming smart TV model will feature a bezel-less design with a 4K UHD display. It will offer HDR10 support and will come equipped with 24W speakers featuring Dolby Audio support.

Dedicated microsites on the OnePlus India website and Amazon India are teasing the key specifications of the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro ahead of launch. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is teased to feature a 50-inch 4K UHD display with a 10-bit colour depth. It will have Gamma Engine for enhancing image quality in real-time. It is confirmed to offer a host of features including Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) support, HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, and more. Like the previous OnePlus Y-series smart TV models, the upcoming TV will have a Smart Manager featuring allowing users to control many functions including system speed, and freeing up storage space, among others.

The listing indicates that the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro will feature 24W speakers with support for Dolby Audio support. The smart TV will offer connectivity with other OnePlus devices and users will be able to adjust the TV's volume via the OnePlus Watch with the Smart Volume Control. With the Sleep Detection feature, it will automatically fall asleep with the user. The listing also suggests 8GB of internal storage on the new smart TV.

OnePlus is yet to reveal the official launch date or pricing details for the upcoming model. The company unveiled the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro in India in April this year and it is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 28,999. The price of new smart TV could be aligned with this.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
