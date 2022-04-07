OnePlus has expanded its OnePlus TV Y series with the launch of the 43-inch OnePlus TV Y1S Pro. It is designed to offer a seamlessly connected ecosystem to OnePlus users, including added features when paired with the OnePlus Buds TWS earphones, smartwatches, and smartphones. The TV features an upgraded 4K UHD display with 10-bit colour depth. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is equipped with a surround sound system, powered by Dolby Audio technology, for an immersive cinematic experience.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro price in India, availability

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro will be available for sale starting April 11, priced at Rs. 29,999. You will be able to buy online via Amazon and OnePlus.in. Additionally, it will be available via OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other offline partner stores.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro specifications, features

As previously mentioned, the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is equipped with an upgraded 43-inch 4K UHD display. It features a Gamma Engine for enhancing image quality in real-time. The display also offers HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format support for a great viewing experience. The TV sports a premium and stylish bezel-less design. It sports two full-range speakers that deliver a combined audio output of 24W and a Dolby Audio-enhanced surround sound system make for an immersive cinematic experience.

The new smart TV is designed to function as a home entertainment hub. It runs on the Android TV 10 platform and comes with a Smart Manager feature to facilitate a seamless connected ecosystem experience. It includes the OnePlus Connect 2.0 technology that allows OnePlus smartphone users to connect and cast directly to the TV without using a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. Furthermore, OnePlus Buds owners can automatically pause the TV by removing the connected earbuds from their ears. You can also link the OnePlus Watch with the 43 Y1S Pro to make use of its Smart Sleep Control feature.

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro comes with a Game Mode that allows users to connect a gaming console via HDMI and enable the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to enable faster response and an overall smoother gaming experience. There is also a Kids Mode that allows children to enjoy healthy content and gives parents the ability to monitor and regulate the content they watch. In addition, the TV is pre-installed with OxygenPlay 2.0, which provides easy access to international and local movies, shows, and more. You also get immediate access to over 230 live channels.

