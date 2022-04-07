Technology News
  OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro will be available to purchase starting April 11.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 April 2022 16:45 IST
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro features the Gamma Engine for enhancing image quality

Highlights
  • OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro will be available for a price of Rs. 29,999
  • The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro includes a Game Mode and Kids Mode
  • It is equipped with two full-range speakers with 24W output

OnePlus has expanded its OnePlus TV Y series with the launch of the 43-inch OnePlus TV Y1S Pro. It is designed to offer a seamlessly connected ecosystem to OnePlus users, including added features when paired with the OnePlus Buds TWS earphones, smartwatches, and smartphones. The TV features an upgraded 4K UHD display with 10-bit colour depth. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is equipped with a surround sound system, powered by Dolby Audio technology, for an immersive cinematic experience.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro price in India, availability

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro will be available for sale starting April 11, priced at Rs. 29,999. You will be able to buy online via Amazon and OnePlus.in. Additionally, it will be available via OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other offline partner stores.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro specifications, features

As previously mentioned, the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is equipped with an upgraded 43-inch 4K UHD display. It features a Gamma Engine for enhancing image quality in real-time. The display also offers HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format support for a great viewing experience. The TV sports a premium and stylish bezel-less design. It sports two full-range speakers that deliver a combined audio output of 24W and a Dolby Audio-enhanced surround sound system make for an immersive cinematic experience.

The new smart TV is designed to function as a home entertainment hub. It runs on the Android TV 10 platform and comes with a Smart Manager feature to facilitate a seamless connected ecosystem experience. It includes the OnePlus Connect 2.0 technology that allows OnePlus smartphone users to connect and cast directly to the TV without using a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. Furthermore, OnePlus Buds owners can automatically pause the TV by removing the connected earbuds from their ears. You can also link the OnePlus Watch with the 43 Y1S Pro to make use of its Smart Sleep Control feature.

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro comes with a Game Mode that allows users to connect a gaming console via HDMI and enable the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to enable faster response and an overall smoother gaming experience. There is also a Kids Mode that allows children to enjoy healthy content and gives parents the ability to monitor and regulate the content they watch. In addition, the TV is pre-installed with OxygenPlay 2.0, which provides easy access to international and local movies, shows, and more. You also get immediate access to over 230 live channels.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro

Display 43.00-inch
Dimensions 95.7 x 8.6 x 56.4 cm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro price in India, OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro specifications, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Apple Releases First Developer Beta of iOS 15.5 With Support for Apps Enabling External Purchases
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
