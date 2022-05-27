Microsoft is reportedly considering other iterations of its streaming dongle that is still under development. The company has reportedly also confirmed the codename Keystone for the dongle after it appeared on the Xbox OS list. It is expected to be circular in shape similar to Roku-like puck. This streaming dongle is said to be a modernised HDMI streaming dongle running Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud that can be connected to any TV or monitor directly, eliminating the need of a full-blown console for streaming.

According to a report by Windows Central, a spokesperson from Microsoft has said that the company is currently considering other iterations of its streaming dongle that is still in works. The spokesperson also stated, “As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device.”

Tipster Tero Alhonen had earlier tweeted in March that an Xbox accessory codenamed Keystone has been spotted on the Xbox OS list. Now, the Microsoft spokesperson has also confirmed the codename for company's streaming dongle, according to the report.

The report added that it is expected that Microsoft's streaming dongle will be running Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud and will connect to any TV or monitor.

According to a another report from May 7, Microsoft Xbox TV streaming dongle has been tipped to launch within next 12 months. The dongle is expected to allow access to movies and TV services similar to Amazon Fire TV Stick. It can also provide access to Microsoft's library of games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The streaming device is expected to be circular in shape like a Roku puck. The report further added that the company is working with Samsung to build an app to let Samsung smart TV users provide the same access as the Xbox streaming dongle.