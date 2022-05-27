Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Microsoft Considering Other Iterations of Its Streaming Dongle, Confirms Keystone Codename: Report

Microsoft Considering Other Iterations of Its Streaming Dongle, Confirms Keystone Codename: Report

Microsoft streaming dongle is expected to be shaped like a Roku puck.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 27 May 2022 15:25 IST
Microsoft Considering Other Iterations of Its Streaming Dongle, Confirms Keystone Codename: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter / Olucx

Microsoft streaming dongle likely to allow access to movies and TV services

Highlights
  • Microsoft streaming dongle codename appeared on Xbox OS list
  • Microsoft streaming dongle is still under development
  • The dongle is expected to run Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is reportedly considering other iterations of its streaming dongle that is still under development. The company has reportedly also confirmed the codename Keystone for the dongle after it appeared on the Xbox OS list. It is expected to be circular in shape similar to Roku-like puck. This streaming dongle is said to be a modernised HDMI streaming dongle running Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud that can be connected to any TV or monitor directly, eliminating the need of a full-blown console for streaming.

According to a report by Windows Central, a spokesperson from Microsoft has said that the company is currently considering other iterations of its streaming dongle that is still in works. The spokesperson also stated, “As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device.”

Tipster Tero Alhonen had earlier tweeted in March that an Xbox accessory codenamed Keystone has been spotted on the Xbox OS list. Now, the Microsoft spokesperson has also confirmed the codename for company's streaming dongle, according to the report.

The report added that it is expected that Microsoft's streaming dongle will be running Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud and will connect to any TV or monitor.

According to a another report from May 7, Microsoft Xbox TV streaming dongle has been tipped to launch within next 12 months. The dongle is expected to allow access to movies and TV services similar to Amazon Fire TV Stick. It can also provide access to Microsoft's library of games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The streaming device is expected to be circular in shape like a Roku puck. The report further added that the company is working with Samsung to build an app to let Samsung smart TV users provide the same access as the Xbox streaming dongle.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox Cloud, Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Samsung, Roku
Mars Rover Mission Suspended Because of Ukraine War – Here’s What We’re Hoping for Next
Oppo A57, Oppo A57s 4G Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked

Related Stories

Microsoft Considering Other Iterations of Its Streaming Dongle, Confirms Keystone Codename: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  2. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Realme Pad X Could Soon Be Launched in India, Teases Madhav Sheth
  5. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  6. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  7. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  8. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Review
  9. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Ex-Binance Officials Open $100 Million Fund Pool to Drive Metaverse, Crypto Adoption
  2. Artificial Intelligence Can Track Health of Corals Reefs by Understanding Complex Soundscape
  3. Andor, Star Wars Prequel Series, to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in August, Teaser Trailer Released
  4. The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Set for February 2023, Katee Sackhoff to Return
  5. Horizon Zero Dawn: Netflix Series Adaptation Reportedly in the Works
  6. Google Drive on Web Finally Gets Cut, Copy, Paste Keyboard Shortcuts, Rollout Starts June 1
  7. Google Said to Be in Talks With India to Integrate Shopping Services With E-Commerce Network ONDC
  8. MIT Researchers Develop AI Model to Predict Wave Behaviour, Improve Ocean Climate Simulations
  9. Oppo A57, Oppo A57s 4G Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
  10. Microsoft Considering Other Iterations of Its Streaming Dongle, Confirms Keystone Codename: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.