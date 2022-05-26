LG has announced the launch of its 2022 OLED TV lineup in India. The newest TV models made their debut at a live event held on Tuesday. They were previously announced by the company at CES 2022. The new lineup includes the LG OLED A2, OLED B2, OLED evo C2, OLED evo G2, and Signature OLED Z2 models, which are available in different screen sizes and come with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Select models are equipped with LG's Alpha9 Gen5 CPU. The high-end LG Signature Rollable OLED TV was also launched by the company at the event.

LG A2 OLED TV, B2 OLED TV, C2 evo OLED TV, G2 evo OLED TV, Z2 OLED 8K TV, Rollable OLED TV price in India, availability

LG's 2022 OLED TV pricing starts at Rs. 89,990, according to the company. Pricing and availability details for individual models part of the newly launched OLED TV lineup are yet to be announced. The LG Rollable OLED TV is priced at Rs. 75,00,000.

LG A2 OLED specifications

The LG OLED A2 series comes in 48-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models. They come with Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution with pixel dimming technology, and are powered by the Alpha7 Gen5 AI 4K processor with support for HDR, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, and AI 4K upscaling. They come with support for eARC and auto low latency mode (ALLM) for reduced latency while gaming.

The new models run on LG webOS Smart TV. The new smart TV models are equipped with 20W speakers in a 2.0 channel setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, and the smart TV models are equipped with 3 HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB port, an Ethernet port, a digital audio out, and an RF input port. The 48-inch model measures 1,070 x 620 x 45.9mm and weighs 11.5kg.

LG B2 OLED TV specifications

The newly launched LG B2 OLED TV series is available in 55-inch, and 65-inch models. Both models sport Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for pixel dimming technology. They are powered by the same Alpha7 Gen5 AI 4K processor as the LG A2 OLED TV series, and offer support for HDR, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, and AI 4K upscaling, while gamers can take advantage of ALLM support that offers reduced lagging and is claimed to offer a response time of 1ms.

The LG B2 OLED smart TV models come with 20W speakers in a 2.0 channel setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, and the smart TV models are equipped with 2 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 USB ports, an Ethernet port, a digital audio out, and an RF input port. The 55-inch model measures 1,228 x 708 x 46.9 mm and weighs 18.9kg, according to the company.

LG C2 evo OLED TV specifications

The LG C2 evo OLED smart TV comes in comes in 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch models. They come with Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution with pixel dimming technology, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smart TV models are equipped with the latest Alpha9 Gen5 AI 4K processor. The new models offer support for HDR, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, and AI 4K upscaling. They come with support for eARC and auto low latency mode (ALLM) for reduced latency while gaming.

The new models run on LG webOS Smart TV. The new smart TV models are equipped with 20W speakers in a 2.0 channel setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, and the smart TV models are equipped with 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, 3 USB ports, an Ethernet port, a digital audio out, and an RF input port. The 48-inch model measures 932 x 540 x 41.1mm and weighs 9.0kg.

LG G2 evo OLED TV specifications

LG's latest G2 evo OLED TV series will be sold in 55-inch and 65-inch models. They sport Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution screens with pixel dimming technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by the latest Alpha9 Gen5 AI 4K processor, and offer support for HDR, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, and AI 4K upscaling, along with ALLM and eARC support.

The LG G2 evo OLED smart TV models come with 60W speakers and 20W subwoofers in a 4.2 channel setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, and the smart TV models are equipped with 2 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, 3 USB ports, an Ethernet port, a digital audio out, and an RF input port. The 55-inch model measures 1,222 x 698 x 27.2mm and weighs 17.1kg.

LG Z2 OLED 8K TV specifications

The new LG Z2 OLED 8K smart TV sports an 88-inch 8K (7,680x4,320 pixels) display with pixel dimming technology, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smart TV is equipped with the latest Alpha9 Gen5 AI 8K processor and offers support for cinema HDR, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, and AI 8K upscaling. It also comes with eARC and ALLM support, according to the company.

The new smart TV features 80W speakers in a 4.2 channel setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The LG Z2 OLED 8K TV is equipped with 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, 3 USB ports, an Ethernet port, a digital audio out, and 2 RF input ports. The smart TV measures 1,961 x 1,120 x 49.9mm and weighs 42.0kg, according to the company.

LG Signature Rollable OLED TV specifications

The high-end LG Rollable OLED TV features an Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) screen with self-lighting technology. The display comes with a compact Line View and Full View support. When not in use, the TV can also be set to Zero Mode to hide the display. The smart TV models are equipped with the company's Alpha9 Gen5 AI 4K processor. It comes with support for cinema HDR, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, and AI 4K upscaling. Like the other smart TV models launched by LG, it comes with eARC, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and ALLM support.

The rollable smart TV runs on LG webOS Smart TV and is equipped with 100W speakers and 40W subwoofers in a 4.2 channel setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, and the smart TV models are equipped with 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, 3 USB ports, an Ethernet port, a digital audio out, and an RF input port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 1592 x 1276.3 x 266mm and weighs 91kg.