  Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With 2,400 ANSI Lumens Brightness, Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled

Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With 2,400 ANSI Lumens Brightness, Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled

Lenovo Yoga 7000 smart projector offers optical zoom functionality.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 May 2022 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 7000 smart projector supports VIFA cinema sound

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga 7000 smart projector comes in two different colour options
  • It packs a T1 0.47-inch DMD optical micromirror chip
  • Lenovo Yoga 7000 smart projector has a Bluetooth mode

Lenovo Yoga 7000 was unveiled in China this week as the latest addition to the Chinese electronics manufacturer's projector lineup. The projector comes in two different colour options with two inbuilt 10W speakers and an LED light source that has 2,400 ANSI lumens brightness. The Lenovo Yoga 7000 is claimed to offer up to 8K resolution and is equipped with an 0.47-inch DMD optical micromirror chip. The latest projector from Lenovo has optical zoom functionality and has a 3D streamlined and rounded build.

The company has not shared pricing for the Lenovo Yoga 7000 projector yet, but Lenovo has confirmed to feature the projector at its May conference. As of now, there is no information on availability either. The projector is offered in Sakura White and Storm Clan (translated) colour options.

Lenovo Yoga 7000 specifications, features

The new Lenovo Yoga 7000 smart projector features a 3D streamlined round body with a double-sided aircraft-grade aluminium design in a dual colour scheme. It has an automatic shutter and is also equipped with a dream sound atmosphere light effect. The projector is said to support the optical zoom feature without affecting the HD quality.

As mentioned, the Lenovo Yoga 7000 projector comes with a T1 0.47-inch DMD optical micromirror chip coupled with Osram's four-lamp brightness LED light source. It supports 8K decoding and has a peak brightness of 2,400 ANSI Lumens.

The audio in Lenovo Yoga 7000 projector is handled by two 10W Neodymium magnetic speakers with VIFA cinema sound and a proprietary Digital signal processing (DSP) algorithm. The projector also has an independent Bluetooth audio mode, allowing customers to use it as an external speaker.

In addition, the Lenovo Yoga 7000 smart projector offers smart screen alignment and has high light smart eye protection. It also includes a laser camera sensorless dual focus that allows the projector to work in any lighting condition.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Further reading: Lenovo Yoga 7000, Lenovo Yoga 7000 Specifications, Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector, Lenovo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tesla to Host Artificial Intelligence Day on August 19 to Recruit New Talent, Says Musk
Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With 2,400 ANSI Lumens Brightness, Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
