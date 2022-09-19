Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV has launched in India, the company announced on September 16. Both smart TV models sport 4K displays. The 55-inch smart TV will be sold in India via Flipkart. The company said that the TV will be available starting September 22. Additionally, the company has also launched Infinix X3 50-inch smart TV with 4K resolution in the country. It will also be available via Flipkart soon. Infinix said that the new X3 smart TV features a bezel-less design and the company's anti-blue light emission technology along with Dolby Audio support.

Infinix Zero 55 QLED, Infinix X3 50 smart TV price in India, availability

The newly launched Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV price in India is set at Rs. 34,990. The company has announced that the TV will be sold in the country starting September 22 via Flipkart. The e-commerce firm is offering a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. The online retailer is also providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 11,000 on the new smart TV.

The company has also launched a new smart TV in its X3 lineup. The new Infinix X3 50 smart TV has been priced in India at Rs. 24,990. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart soon. Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on Axis Bank credit card, credit card EMI transactions, and ICICI Bank credit card transactions.

Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV specifications

Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV sports a 55-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) QLED display with a 178-degree viewing angle, 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 122 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, and up to 1.07 billion colours. It features a dual speaker setup with up to 24W maximum output and Dolby Audio support. The smart TV runs on Android R (Android 11) out-of-the-box.

The smart TV is powered by an unspecified quad core SoC, paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The new Infinix smart TV supports multiple pre-installed video streaming applications, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. The Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV also features screen mirroring, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual-band Wi-Fi support for connectivity. It is equipped with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Infinix X3 50 smart TV specifications

Infinix X3 50 smart TV runs on Android 11, and sports a 50-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) LED display with a 178-degree viewing angle, 16:09 aspect ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display also gets up to 1.07 billion colours, and a 122 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The company claims that the smart TV features a bezel-less design with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also gets anti-blue light emission technology, according to the company.

Like the Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV, this smart TV is also powered by a unspecified quad-core SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The Infinix X3 50 smart TV supports built-in Chromecast, and comes with an ergonomic remote. The smart TV gets three HDMI ports, two USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, AV input, and Bluetooth for connectivity. It features a dual speaker setup with Dolby Audio support and 24W output.

