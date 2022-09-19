Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Infinix Zero 55 QLED, Infinix X3 50 Smart TVs With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details

Infinix Zero 55 QLED, Infinix X3 50 Smart TVs With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details

Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV price in India is set at Rs. 34,990.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 September 2022 13:09 IST
Infinix Zero 55 QLED, Infinix X3 50 Smart TVs With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Infinix X3 50 LED smart TV features a dual speaker setup

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV features three HDMI ports
  • Both the Infinix smart TVs run on Android 11
  • Flipkart is providing an exchange offer on the Infinix Zero 55 QLED TV

Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV has launched in India, the company announced on September 16. Both smart TV models sport 4K displays. The 55-inch smart TV will be sold in India via Flipkart. The company said that the TV will be available starting September 22. Additionally, the company has also launched Infinix X3 50-inch smart TV with 4K resolution in the country. It will also be available via Flipkart soon. Infinix said that the new X3 smart TV features a bezel-less design and the company's anti-blue light emission technology along with Dolby Audio support.

Infinix Zero 55 QLED, Infinix X3 50 smart TV price in India, availability

The newly launched Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV price in India is set at Rs. 34,990. The company has announced that the TV will be sold in the country starting September 22 via Flipkart. The e-commerce firm is offering a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. The online retailer is also providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 11,000 on the new smart TV.

The company has also launched a new smart TV in its X3 lineup. The new Infinix X3 50 smart TV has been priced in India at Rs. 24,990. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart soon. Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on Axis Bank credit card, credit card EMI transactions, and ICICI Bank credit card transactions.

Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV specifications

Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV sports a 55-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) QLED display with a 178-degree viewing angle, 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 122 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, and up to 1.07 billion colours. It features a dual speaker setup with up to 24W maximum output and Dolby Audio support. The smart TV runs on Android R (Android 11) out-of-the-box.

The smart TV is powered by an unspecified quad core SoC, paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The new Infinix smart TV supports multiple pre-installed video streaming applications, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. The Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV also features screen mirroring, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual-band Wi-Fi support for connectivity. It is equipped with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Infinix X3 50 smart TV specifications

Infinix X3 50 smart TV runs on Android 11, and sports a 50-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) LED display with a 178-degree viewing angle, 16:09 aspect ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display also gets up to 1.07 billion colours, and a 122 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The company claims that the smart TV features a bezel-less design with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also gets anti-blue light emission technology, according to the company.

Like the Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV, this smart TV is also powered by a unspecified quad-core SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The Infinix X3 50 smart TV supports built-in Chromecast, and comes with an ergonomic remote. The smart TV gets three HDMI ports, two USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, AV input, and Bluetooth for connectivity. It features a dual speaker setup with Dolby Audio support and 24W output.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix 55-Inch Zero QLED Smart TV

Infinix 55-Inch Zero QLED Smart TV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1226mm x 89mm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Infinix 50-Inch X3 LED Smart TV

Infinix 50-Inch X3 LED Smart TV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1114.4mm x 89mm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Zero 55 QLED, Infinix X3 50, Infinix Zero 55 QLED price in India, Infinix Zero 55 QLED specifications, Infinix X3 50 price in India, Infinix X3 50 specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island Could Feature on All iPhone 15 Models Next Year: Ross Young

Related Stories

Infinix Zero 55 QLED, Infinix X3 50 Smart TVs With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  3. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  4. Apple’s Dynamic Island May Come to All iPhone Models Next Year: Analyst
  5. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  8. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  9. Lava Blaze Pro Official Launch Date, Colours Teased: Details
  10. Vivo T1 5G Silky White Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Names Spencer Tucker its First Chief Gaming Officer
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Get Software Update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 With Major Camera Improvements, Bug Fixes, More
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  4. Government Mulling Special GST Slab for Cryptocurrencies, Working on Indirect Tax Regime For Crypto Assets: Report
  5. Infinix Zero 55 QLED, Infinix X3 50 Smart TVs With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  6. iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island Could Feature on All iPhone 15 Models Next Year: Ross Young
  7. Noise Buds VS204 With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback, Instacharge Technology Launched in India
  8. YouTube Concludes Experiment Displaying Large Number of Unskippable Ads
  9. GTA 6 Gameplay Videos Leaked Online; Shown to Feature Female Lead Character 'Lucia': Report
  10. Bitcoin Slips Down by Over 6 Percent, Majority of Altcoins Descend Down Price Ladder
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.