Infinix X3 smart TV price in India starts at Rs. 11,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2022 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix X3 is available in a 43-inch model that offers a full-HD resolution

Highlights
  • Infinix X3 smart TVs are available in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes
  • The smart TVs offer protection from harmful blue light
  • Infinix X3 smart TV runs on Android TV 11 OS

Infinix X3 smart TV was launched in India on Thursday. The new smart TV is available in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes with 400 nits of peak brightness and HDR10 content support. The Infinix X3 smart TV is equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. It runs on Android TV 11 and comes with the company's “Anti Blue Ray” protection. The Infinix X3 smart TV features a remote with dedicated buttons for services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube. Infinix X3 smart TV also offers Google Assistant and Chromecast support, according to the company.

Infinix X3 smart TV price in India, availability

Infinix X3 smart TV price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the 32-inch model, while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 19,999. Both Infinix X3 smart TV models will be available for pre-booking via Flipkart between March 12 and March 16. Infinix also has a pre-book offer that brings the cost of its Infinix Snokor (iRocker) true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds worth Rs. 1,499 to Rs. 1, according to the company. The TWS earbuds are currently listed at Rs. 1,017 on Flipkart.

Infinix X3 smart TV specifications

The Infinix X3 smart TV is available in a 32-inch model that sports a HD Ready (1,336x768 pixels) display, and a 43-inch model that comes with a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 122 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, according to the company. The display features the company's “Anti Blue Ray” technology to eliminate hardful blue light, and offers a peak brightness of 400 nits. The smart TV comes with HDR10 content support. The Infinix X3 smart TV is powered by a quad core Realtek RTD2841 processor with four Cortex A55 cores, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

According to the company, the newly launched Infinix X3 smart TV is equipped with a stereo speaker setup. The 32-inch model comes with two box speakers with a 20W total output, while the 43-inch model features two box speakers and two tweeters with a 36W total output. Both screen sizes support Dolby Audio. Connectivity options on the TV include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, mini YPbPr video output port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Infinix X3 smart TV runs on the Android TV 11 operating system and comes with support for popular content streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The smart TV features a remote with dedicated buttons for these services as well as Google Assistant, which is supported on the TV. The Infinix X3 smart TV also comes with in-built Chromecast support.

The 32-inch model of the Infinix X3 smart TV measures 723.2 x 430.7 x 83.3 mm and weighs 3.98kg, while the 43-inch model measures 961.4 x 563.4 x 76.2 mm and weighs 6.42kg.

Infinix X3 32 inch LED Smart TV

Infinix X3 32 inch LED Smart TV

Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Infinix X3 43 inch LED Smart TV

Infinix X3 43 inch LED Smart TV

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Standard Full-HD
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
North Korea Said to Launch Satellites to Monitor US and Its Allies

