Hisense U7H Series TV and Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV were launched in India on Monday. The U7H series is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. Both smart TVs sport 4K displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside various features including full array local dimming and Quantum Dot colours equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium. The A7H Tornado 2.0 TV is offered in 55-inch option and it comes with JBL-tuned 6-speaker system with 102W sound output. The TV features the Google TV interface and comes with a remote finder feature.

Hisense U7H Series TV and A7H Tornado 2.0 TV price, availability

The 55-inch Hisense U7H Series TV price in India is set at Rs. 51,990 and the 65-inch offering gets a price tag of Rs. 71,990. As an introductory offer, the TVs come with a bundled Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The product is available on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

The Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV, which only comes in the 55-inch size, is priced at Rs.42,990. It is available on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Hisense has announced that it will offer a comprehensive extended 3-year warranty for a limited period of time. The company has also launched a Buy & Fly promotion for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar that is scheduled to start from November 20. Hisense Global is the official sponsor of the tournament. Those who purchase the TV will stand a chance to win tickets to watch the live FIFA World Cup in Qatar and a chance to win FIFA World Cup goodies daily.

Hisense U7H Series TV specifications

Both 55-inch and 65-inch Hisense U7H Series TVs have a QLED 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The panel gets full array local dimming feature that reduces blooming effect and produces darker blacks, according to the company. Furthermore, the TVs feature Quantum Dot display technology for rich contrast levels and true colours.

Other features of the Hisense U7H Series TVs include Game Mode Pro with AMD FreeSync Premium, auto low latency mode (ALLM), and variable refresh rate (VRR) which are aimed at gamers. The technologies reduce screen tearing and deliver a fast response time of 6ms, according to Hisense.

Connectivity options on the Hisense U7H Series TVs include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB ports, 3.5mm jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port with e-ARC support for next-generation gaming consoles. There is also support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart assistants. There are 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos and surround sound channel configuration.

Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV specifications

The Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV has a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) LED panel with 178-degree wide viewing angles. It comes equipped with auto low latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR) which enhances the gaming experience by delivering a response time of 8ms. The Dolby Vision feature is claimed to automatically adjusts the colour schemes and contrasts for improved picture quality..

The display of the Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV is complemented by a 6-speaker system with audio tuned by JBL. The speakers are rated to deliver 102W sound output. Hisense says that the speakers create a “dome of sound which envelops the user and puts them right in the action” by offering depth and clarity using the Dolby Atmos object-based audio technology.

It comes with Google TV interface that runs on top of Android TV. There is built-in support for Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit. The Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV also comes with remote finder feature that relies on a traceable tracker in the remote. Connectivity options include HDMI, 3.5mm port, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB ports, and Wi-Fi, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.