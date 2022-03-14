Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 With 240Hz 4K Panel, Gaming Focused Features Launched

Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 With 240Hz 4K Panel, Gaming-Focused Features Launched

Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 price is set at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 60,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 March 2022 18:35 IST
Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 With 240Hz 4K Panel, Gaming-Focused Features Launched

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Hisense

Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 comes with a 4K panel that has 240Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 has debuted in China
  • The new Hisense TV comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity
  • Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 includes HDMI 2.1 support

Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 has been launched in China as the company's latest smart TV. The new model comes with 240Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 4K display panel. The Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 also comes with support for Dolby Vision and Audio Audio-Visual Zone. For gamers, the TV includes support for Dolby Game. The new Hisense TV also comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, along with a dedicated low-latency mode to support gaming and live video streaming even with low network strength.

Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 price

Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 price has been set at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 60,200). The TV is currently coming to the Chinese market. However, there are no official details on whether it will debut in any other regions around the world.

Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 specifications

Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 comes with a 65-inch 4K display that has a 2.7 milliseconds of response time and up to 240Hz of screen refresh rate. The TV is equipped with a quad-core SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. It also has 32GB of onboard storage. Hisense has additionally included the Hisense U+ image engine 2.0 that brings a list of artificial intelligence (AI) driven features to enhance colour reproduction.

Connectivity options on the Hisense Game TV 2023 include HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. The TV also comes with features including AI Upscaling surround sound field, AI Scene Fit Content awareness, AI Vocal clarity, and AI Equaliser.

At CES 2022, Hisense introduced models including the U9H and U8H that come with mini-LED displays. The company at the time also brought its Laser TV lineup that included a short-throw projector with a screen.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 price, Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 specifications, Hisense Game TV Ace 2023, Hisense
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate, Android TV Support Launched in India
Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 With 240Hz 4K Panel, Gaming-Focused Features Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price, Specifications Surfaces Online
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  5. Redmi 10C Budget Smartphone With Snapdragon 680 SoC Goes Official
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Realme 9 5G First Impressions: A Budget Phone for 2022
  9. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Prices Soar After Parent Yuga Labs Buy CryptoPunks, Meebits
  2. Instagram Adds New Moderator Option for Live Video Streams
  3. Hisense Game TV Ace 2023 With 240Hz 4K Panel, Gaming-Focused Features Launched
  4. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate, Android TV Support Launched in India
  5. Itel A49 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Ukraine to Launch NFT Collection Depicting Events From Russia War to Raise More Crypto Funds
  7. Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Side With Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Inflation Risks
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Date Set for March 17, Pre-Reservations Open
  9. Ukraine Ethical Hackers Bewildered as HackerOne Bug Bounty Platform Said to Halt Their Payouts
  10. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 Update in India Brings Fixes for 5G Network, Always-On Display Issues, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.