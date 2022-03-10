Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Haier OLED Pro TV With 65 Inch 4K Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India

Haier OLED Pro TV With 65-Inch 4K Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India

Haier OLED Pro TV price is set at Rs. 2,39,990.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2022 17:10 IST
Haier OLED Pro TV With 65-Inch 4K Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Haier

Haier OLED Pro TV comes with 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Highlights
  • Haier OLED Pro TV runs on Android TV 10
  • The smart TV comes with a Bluetooth voice remote
  • Haier OLED Pro TV display has a 120Hz refresh rate

Haier OLED Pro TV was launched in India on Thursday. The smart TV features a 65-inch 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a bezel-less design. The smart TV features support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It comes with far-field microphones for voice assistant commands and hands-free control, and packs inbuilt Chromecast support. The Haier OLED Pro TV features an Auto Low Latency Mode over HDMI that is said to improve performance while gaming.

Haier OLED Pro TV price in India, availability

Haier OLED Pro TV price in India is set at Rs. 2,39,990, which, the company says, is an introductory price, while the smart Android TV carries an MRP of Rs. 4,50,000. The TV will be available for purchase at select retain stores across the country, according to Haier.

Haier OLED Pro TV specifications, features

The newly launched Haier OLED Pro TV sports a 65-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The smart TV comes with Dolby Vision support and HDR content playback. Haier OLED Pro TV runs on Android TV 10 and comes with the Google Play store with access to entertainment apps and games.

The Haier OLED Pro TV comes with 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the smart TV include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a CI card slot. The Haier OLED Pro TV features inbuilt Chromecast support and comes with a Bluetooth voice remote with one touch buttons to access YouTube and Netflix.

The Haier OLED Pro TV also offers support for Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology that helps reduce motion blur, as well as gaming-oriented features like dynamic HDR, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and eARC and ALLM support over HDMI. The TV measures 1,447x69x834mm and weighs 23.2kg.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Haier 65 Inch OLED Pro TV

Haier 65 Inch OLED Pro TV

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Dimensions 1447x69x834
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Haier OLED Pro TV, Haier, Haier OLED Pro TV Specifications, Haier OLED Pro TV Price in India
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
What Makes Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Better Than Most 5G Phones Out There
Haier OLED Pro TV With 65-Inch 4K Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Haier OLED Pro TV With 65-Inch 4K Display, Gaming Mode Launched in India
  2. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  3. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price, Specifications Compared
  4. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
  5. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Smartwatch, TechLife Buds N100 Debut
  6. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE With Triple Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  7. Redmi 10 Set to Launch in India Next Week: All Details
  8. Nothing Will Reveal What’s Coming Next on March 23
  9. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  10. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Haier OLED Pro TV With 65-Inch 4K Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India
  2. Apple iPhone Dominates List of Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones Globally in 2021: Counterpoint
  3. US Treasury Launches Campaign to Educate Public About Crypto Risks
  4. Google Play Store, YouTube Suspend Payment-Based Services in Russia
  5. Infinix X3 Smart TV With Dolby Stereo Speakers, HDR10 Support Launched in India
  6. North Korea Said to Launch Satellites to Monitor US and Its Allies
  7. Ukraine Said to Prepare Potential Move of Sensitive Data to Another Country
  8. Auto Industry’s Transition to EVs Needs Safeguard for Workers, Environment: Panel
  9. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Smartwatch With a Colour Display Launched in India, TechLife Buds N100 Debut Alongside
  10. Redmi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 17: Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.