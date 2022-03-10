Haier OLED Pro TV was launched in India on Thursday. The smart TV features a 65-inch 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a bezel-less design. The smart TV features support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It comes with far-field microphones for voice assistant commands and hands-free control, and packs inbuilt Chromecast support. The Haier OLED Pro TV features an Auto Low Latency Mode over HDMI that is said to improve performance while gaming.

Haier OLED Pro TV price in India, availability

Haier OLED Pro TV price in India is set at Rs. 2,39,990, which, the company says, is an introductory price, while the smart Android TV carries an MRP of Rs. 4,50,000. The TV will be available for purchase at select retain stores across the country, according to Haier.

Haier OLED Pro TV specifications, features

The newly launched Haier OLED Pro TV sports a 65-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The smart TV comes with Dolby Vision support and HDR content playback. Haier OLED Pro TV runs on Android TV 10 and comes with the Google Play store with access to entertainment apps and games.

The Haier OLED Pro TV comes with 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the smart TV include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a CI card slot. The Haier OLED Pro TV features inbuilt Chromecast support and comes with a Bluetooth voice remote with one touch buttons to access YouTube and Netflix.

The Haier OLED Pro TV also offers support for Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology that helps reduce motion blur, as well as gaming-oriented features like dynamic HDR, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and eARC and ALLM support over HDMI. The TV measures 1,447x69x834mm and weighs 23.2kg.