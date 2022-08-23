Google TV is bringing improvements to its boot time, performance, and other features for managing storage on smart TVs with a new software update. The new changes are said to make the homescreen on Google TV load faster. The performance has improved across several verticals including Live tab loading, homescreen scrolling, or using a kid profile among others. The Chromecast with Google TV was launched in India last month. It comes with support for leading streaming platforms and offered 4K HDR video playback at 60 frames per second (fps).

According to a recent post on Google's support forum, Google TV is being updated to function with better performance, speed, and storage. The American tech giant has reduced the time it takes for Google TV home screen to load by CPU optimisations and cache management improvements. Now, the Google TV homescreen is expected to load faster at startup making it possible for users to start browsing shows and movies quicker.

The company has also improved the navigation feature that is said to make scrolling within a tab and switching between tabs more responsive. Google TV will now use less RAM, the Live tab also loads quicker, and users can expect to see less of the loading animation when switching tabs. Image caching optimisations have also been introduced, reducing the time it takes to switch to kids' profiles.

Google is also bringing a Free up storage menu in the Settings bar that will allow users to clear cache and free up the storage space. The feature has been made available on Chromecast with Google TV and is also in an upcoming system update for smart TVs with Google TV. To free up space, go to Settings > System > Storage > Free up storage. These improvements have started to roll out and will be available on all devices over time.

To recall, the Chromecast with Google TV was launched in India this July. It came with support for leading streaming platforms and offered 4K HDR video playback at 60 frames per second (fps). The Chromecast with Google TV also came bundled with a voice remote featuring a dedicated Google Assistant button. It was initially launched in the US back in 2020.