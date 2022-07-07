Google Chromecast with TV (4K) has been listed on Flipkart ahead of its launch in India. The listing has revealed the price of the new Chromecast in the country and the available offers on it. Although, the Flipkart listing does not provide the date of availability, it does say that the Google Chromecast with TV (4K) will be coming soon on the e-commerce platform. The new media streaming device from the internet giant, Google, can be in a single colour option called Snow.

Google Chromecast with TV (4K) availability, price in India

The new Google Chromecast with TV has been listed on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart, with a price tag of Rs. 6,399. It will be available for purchase in India in the Snow colour option. In comparison, the Google Chromecast 3 is available for purchase in India on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 3,499 in the Black colour option.

Flipkart will offer a few discounts on the Google Chromecast with TV (4K). The e-commerce platform will offer a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on transactions done with Citi credit and debit cards. The same is applicable for Bank of Baroda credit card users. Customers will be able to avail 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,750 with Citi credit card EMI transactions as well.

The new Google Chromecast with TV will stream in 4K resolution, it will weigh 118g, and it will come with one year warranty in India. Along with the media streaming device customers will get a power cable, a power adapter with 5V output, a Chromecast Voice Remote, and two triple-A batteries for the Voice Remote in the box.

Neither Flipkart nor Google have announced the date of availability of the media streaming device in India but Google Chromecast with TV (4K) can be seen listed as coming soon.

