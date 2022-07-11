Technology News
Chromecast With Google TV, 4K HDR Support Launched in India

Google Chromecast with Google TV was launched by the company in India on Monday. 

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 July 2022 15:24 IST
Google Chromecast with Google TV was launched by the company in India on Monday. The streaming device offers access to movies, shows, and other content from apps and subscriptions, according to the company. Chromecast with Google TV is priced at Rs. 6,399 and is available for purchase via Flipkart. It will also be sold via retail outlets in the future. The company's latest Chromecast model to debut in India offers 4K HDR streaming at up to 60fps, with Dolby Vision and support for HDMI pass-through of Dolby Audio content. It also comes with support for the Google Assistant and has dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix, according to the company.  

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
