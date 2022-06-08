Technology News
  Google Wireless Device With 1080p Video Spotted on FCC, Could Be Affordable Chromecast HD

Google Wireless Device With 1080p Video Spotted on FCC, Could Be Affordable Chromecast HD

New affordable Chromecast with Google TV is expected to replace the third-generation Google Chromecast that was launched in 2018.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 8 June 2022 14:40 IST
Google Wireless Device With 1080p Video Spotted on FCC, Could Be Affordable Chromecast HD

Photo Credit: Google

Chromecast with Google TV was launched in US in 2020

Highlights
  • Google wireless device was seen on FCC with two antennas
  • Google wireless device has been FCC certified
  • Google wireless device will get a remote controller

Google has reportedly been working on a new affordable Chromecast HD with Google TV. Now, a new report has claimed that a wireless Google device spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website could be the new affordable Chromecast. The wireless device was seen on the FCC website with the model number G454V. The FCC listing also revealed that the device was manufactured in Thailand and the label will be printed on the bottom of the device. The new Chromecast HD with Google TV is expected to replace the third-generation Chromecast, released in 2018.

A wireless device from Google can be seen listed on the US FCC website. According to a report from 9To5Google, this wireless Google device is most likely the affordable Chromecast HD that the internet giant is reportedly working on. The report said that the wireless device that appeared on the FCC website with the model number G454V lines up with the rumoured Chromecast.

The FCC listing showed that the test configuration of the device was WLAN (2.4GHz) Link, Bluetooth Link (Bluetooth Earphone), Controller Link, Video Streaming (1080p, 60Hz, 4:2:2, 12bits), and USB Cable 1 (Charging form AC Adaptor (Salcomp). Since, the wireless device has 1080p resolution with 60Hz refresh rate, it is less likely to be a Bluetooth speaker, and a Smart Display would not get a remote controller. Hence, the upcoming wireless device from Google is more likely to be the Chromecast that is said to be cheaper as it will not feature 4K resolution.

Other details about the device, revealed in the US FCC listing, include that it will feature two antennas, it was manufactured in Thailand, the label will be located under the device, and it will come with a user manual as the device is too small to legibly accommodate the details. The device has passed both, FCC Co-Location Radio Test and FCC Radio Test.

According to an earlier report, Google has been working on the new Chromecast with Google TV that will be cheaper and will replace the Chromecast 3 that was launched back in 2018.

According to another report Google is launching the Chromecast with Google TV in India along with 11 other nations. The media streaming device is expected to bring 4K HDR video playback and Dolby Vision support. Chromecast with Google TV was earlier launched in US in 2020.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast 3
PayPal Finally Lets Users Transfer Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Out to External Wallets

Google Wireless Device With 1080p Video Spotted on FCC, Could Be Affordable Chromecast HD
