Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Bring Deals on Blaupunkt, Thomson Smart TVs, Washing Machines

Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Bring Deals on Blaupunkt, Thomson Smart TVs, Washing Machines

Flipkart Electronics Day sale will be live from February 23 to February 28.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 February 2022 16:37 IST
Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Bring Deals on Blaupunkt, Thomson Smart TVs, Washing Machines

Flipkart Electronics Day sale 2022 will have deals on smart TVs, washing machines, and other appliances

Highlights
  • Flipkart Electronics Day brings up to Rs. 5,000-discount on Thomson TVs
  • Blaupunkt smart TVs offered with additional 10 percent cashback
  • Flipkart announced Sell Back programme for used smartphones

Flipkart Electronics Day sale is scheduled to start on February 23. As a part of the sale, the Indian e-commerce giant is offering big discounts on smart TVs from Blaupunkt and Thomson. Flipkart is also offering discounts on Thomson washing machines as a part of the sale. Blaupunkt smart TVs will get an additional 10 percent cashback when purchased using ICICI Bank cards. Last week, Flipkart launched a new Sell Back programme that lets customers sell their used smartphones on its platform.

The Flipkart Electronics Day sale will go live starting Wednesday (February 23) and will be active till Monday (February 28). The sale will see TVs, washing machines, and other electronics items offered with big discounts.

Flipkart Electronics Day sale: Discounts on smart TVs

The Indian e-commerce giant is offering discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 on Blaupunkt smart TVs. The 32-inch Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV will be offered for Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 13,999. The Blaupunkt CyberSound 42-inch smart TV with full-HD display and 40W speakers will be available for Rs. 19,999, instead of its usual price of Rs. 21,999. Similarly, the 43-inch Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV will be offered for Rs. 27,999, down from Rs. 30,999.

Flipkart discounts on Blaupunkt smart TVs

Model Number Size Normal Retail Price Discounted Price
Blaupunkt 32CSA7101 32 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 12,999
Blaupunkt 42CSA7707 42 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 19,999
Blaupunkt 43CSA7070 43 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 27,999
Blaupunkt 50CSA7007 50 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 34,999
Blaupunkt 55CSA7090 55 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 38,999
Blaupunkt 65CSA7030 65 Rs. 55,999 Rs. 54,999

Flipkart is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on Thomson smart TVs. The Electronics Day sale will see discounts on Thomson Path, Oath Pro and Oath Pro Max smart TV range.

Flipkart discounts on Thomson smart TVs

Model Number Size Normal Retail Price Discounted Price
Thomson 24TM2490 24 Rs. 8,499 Rs. 8,499
Thomson 32PATH0011 32 Rs. 12,999 Rs. 11,999
Thomson 32PATH0011BL 32 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 12,499
Thomson 32TM3290 32 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,999
Thomson 40PATH7777 40 Rs. 18,999 Rs. 16,999
Thomson 42PATH2121 42 Rs. 20,999 Rs. 19,499
Thomson 43OPMAX9099 43 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 25,999
Thomson 43PATH0009 BL 43 Rs. 22,499 Rs. 20,499
Thomson 43PATH4545BL 43 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 22,999
Thomson 50OATHPRO1212 50 Rs. 32,999 Rs. 31,999
Thomson 50OPMAX9077 50 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 33,999
Thomson 50PATH1010BL 50 Rs. 31,999 Rs. 29,999
Thomson 55 OATHPRO 0101 55 Rs. 36,999 Rs. 34,999
Thomson 55OPMAX9055 55 Rs. 38,999 Rs. 36,999
Thomson 55PATH5050BL 55 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 32,999
Thomson 65 OATHPRO 2020 65 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 53,999
Thomson 75 OATHPRO2121 75 Rs. 1,04,999 Rs. 99,999
Thomson 43 OATHPRO 2000 43 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 25,999

Flipkart Electronics Day sale discounts on washing machines

During the Electronics Day sale, Flipkart will also offer discounts on Thomson's semi and fully automatic washing machines. As a part of the deals, Thomson washing machines will be offered with a discount of up to Rs. 1,500.

Flipkart discounts on Thomson washing machines

Thomson Washing Machine Normal Retail Price Discounted Price
6.5kg Semi Automatic Rs. 7,490 Rs. 7,099
7kg Semi Automatic Rs. 7,999 Rs. 7,499
7.5kg Semi Automatic Rs. 8,490 Rs. 8,190
8.5kg Semi Automatic Rs. 9,990 Rs. 9,999
6.5kg Fully Automatic Rs. 12,499 Rs. 11,999
7.5kg Fully Automatic Rs. 14,499 Rs. 13,999
8.5kg Fully Automatic Rs. 23,999 Rs. 23,499
10.5kg Fully Automatic Rs. 28,999 Rs. 27,990
7kg Semi Automatic Washer Rs. 5,799 Rs. 5,490

Recently, Flipkart announced a Sell Back programme where users can sell their old smartphones on its platform. The programme will start with smartphones initially and will incorporate other categories of products sold on Flipkart.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Electronics Day Sale 2022, Flipkart Electronics Day Sale, Electronics Day Sale 2022, Thomson, Blaupunkt, Smart TVs
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Tipped, Could Be the Cheapest Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India
WhatsApp Launches Dedicated ‘Safety in India’ Resource Hub to Highlight User Safety Measures

Related Stories

Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Bring Deals on Blaupunkt, Thomson Smart TVs, Washing Machines
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Begin on February 23: Deals, Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  9. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Early Pre-Booking in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Restores Camera Media Bar for iOS in Latest Beta Version: Report
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased, May Get Announced in March
  3. Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Confirmed for February 28, Will Debut at Mobile World Congress 2022
  4. Manchester City Partners With Sony to Build the First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  5. Gunnercooke Law Firm Adds to UK’s Crypto Adoption by Enabling Bitcoin, Ether Payments
  6. Redmi K50 Pro Price, Specifications, Design Surface Online, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Pre-Booking in India via Company’s Live Commerce Platform: Check Offers
  8. Animoca Brands Acquires Grease Monkey Games to Focus on Adding Blockchain Gaming Elements to Upcoming Motorsport Titles
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch Date Set for February 28, Design, Price, Specifications Tipped Online
  10. RBI Cautions Public Against Prepaid Payment Instruments Issued by Unauthorised Entities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.