Flipkart Electronics Day sale is scheduled to start on February 23. As a part of the sale, the Indian e-commerce giant is offering big discounts on smart TVs from Blaupunkt and Thomson. Flipkart is also offering discounts on Thomson washing machines as a part of the sale. Blaupunkt smart TVs will get an additional 10 percent cashback when purchased using ICICI Bank cards. Last week, Flipkart launched a new Sell Back programme that lets customers sell their used smartphones on its platform.
The Flipkart Electronics Day sale will go live starting Wednesday (February 23) and will be active till Monday (February 28). The sale will see TVs, washing machines, and other electronics items offered with big discounts.
The Indian e-commerce giant is offering discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 on Blaupunkt smart TVs. The 32-inch Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV will be offered for Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 13,999. The Blaupunkt CyberSound 42-inch smart TV with full-HD display and 40W speakers will be available for Rs. 19,999, instead of its usual price of Rs. 21,999. Similarly, the 43-inch Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV will be offered for Rs. 27,999, down from Rs. 30,999.
|Model Number
|Size
|Normal Retail Price
|Discounted Price
|Blaupunkt 32CSA7101
|32
|Rs. 13,999
|Rs. 12,999
|Blaupunkt 42CSA7707
|42
|Rs. 21,999
|Rs. 19,999
|Blaupunkt 43CSA7070
|43
|Rs. 30,999
|Rs. 27,999
|Blaupunkt 50CSA7007
|50
|Rs. 35,999
|Rs. 34,999
|Blaupunkt 55CSA7090
|55
|Rs. 40,999
|Rs. 38,999
|Blaupunkt 65CSA7030
|65
|Rs. 55,999
|Rs. 54,999
Flipkart is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on Thomson smart TVs. The Electronics Day sale will see discounts on Thomson Path, Oath Pro and Oath Pro Max smart TV range.
|Model Number
|Size
|Normal Retail Price
|Discounted Price
|Thomson 24TM2490
|24
|Rs. 8,499
|Rs. 8,499
|Thomson 32PATH0011
|32
|Rs. 12,999
|Rs. 11,999
|Thomson 32PATH0011BL
|32
|Rs. 13,999
|Rs. 12,499
|Thomson 32TM3290
|32
|Rs. 10,999
|Rs. 9,999
|Thomson 40PATH7777
|40
|Rs. 18,999
|Rs. 16,999
|Thomson 42PATH2121
|42
|Rs. 20,999
|Rs. 19,499
|Thomson 43OPMAX9099
|43
|Rs. 27,999
|Rs. 25,999
|Thomson 43PATH0009 BL
|43
|Rs. 22,499
|Rs. 20,499
|Thomson 43PATH4545BL
|43
|Rs. 24,999
|Rs. 22,999
|Thomson 50OATHPRO1212
|50
|Rs. 32,999
|Rs. 31,999
|Thomson 50OPMAX9077
|50
|Rs. 34,999
|Rs. 33,999
|Thomson 50PATH1010BL
|50
|Rs. 31,999
|Rs. 29,999
|Thomson 55 OATHPRO 0101
|55
|Rs. 36,999
|Rs. 34,999
|Thomson 55OPMAX9055
|55
|Rs. 38,999
|Rs. 36,999
|Thomson 55PATH5050BL
|55
|Rs. 34,999
|Rs. 32,999
|Thomson 65 OATHPRO 2020
|65
|Rs. 54,999
|Rs. 53,999
|Thomson 75 OATHPRO2121
|75
|Rs. 1,04,999
|Rs. 99,999
|Thomson 43 OATHPRO 2000
|43
|Rs. 27,999
|Rs. 25,999
During the Electronics Day sale, Flipkart will also offer discounts on Thomson's semi and fully automatic washing machines. As a part of the deals, Thomson washing machines will be offered with a discount of up to Rs. 1,500.
|Thomson Washing Machine
|Normal Retail Price
|Discounted Price
|6.5kg Semi Automatic
|Rs. 7,490
|Rs. 7,099
|7kg Semi Automatic
|Rs. 7,999
|Rs. 7,499
|7.5kg Semi Automatic
|Rs. 8,490
|Rs. 8,190
|8.5kg Semi Automatic
|Rs. 9,990
|Rs. 9,999
|6.5kg Fully Automatic
|Rs. 12,499
|Rs. 11,999
|7.5kg Fully Automatic
|Rs. 14,499
|Rs. 13,999
|8.5kg Fully Automatic
|Rs. 23,999
|Rs. 23,499
|10.5kg Fully Automatic
|Rs. 28,999
|Rs. 27,990
|7kg Semi Automatic Washer
|Rs. 5,799
|Rs. 5,490
Recently, Flipkart announced a Sell Back programme where users can sell their old smartphones on its platform. The programme will start with smartphones initially and will incorporate other categories of products sold on Flipkart.
