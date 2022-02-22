Flipkart Electronics Day sale is scheduled to start on February 23. As a part of the sale, the Indian e-commerce giant is offering big discounts on smart TVs from Blaupunkt and Thomson. Flipkart is also offering discounts on Thomson washing machines as a part of the sale. Blaupunkt smart TVs will get an additional 10 percent cashback when purchased using ICICI Bank cards. Last week, Flipkart launched a new Sell Back programme that lets customers sell their used smartphones on its platform.

The Flipkart Electronics Day sale will go live starting Wednesday (February 23) and will be active till Monday (February 28). The sale will see TVs, washing machines, and other electronics items offered with big discounts.

Flipkart Electronics Day sale: Discounts on smart TVs

The Indian e-commerce giant is offering discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 on Blaupunkt smart TVs. The 32-inch Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV will be offered for Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 13,999. The Blaupunkt CyberSound 42-inch smart TV with full-HD display and 40W speakers will be available for Rs. 19,999, instead of its usual price of Rs. 21,999. Similarly, the 43-inch Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV will be offered for Rs. 27,999, down from Rs. 30,999.

Flipkart discounts on Blaupunkt smart TVs

Model Number Size Normal Retail Price Discounted Price Blaupunkt 32CSA7101 32 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 12,999 Blaupunkt 42CSA7707 42 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 19,999 Blaupunkt 43CSA7070 43 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 27,999 Blaupunkt 50CSA7007 50 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 34,999 Blaupunkt 55CSA7090 55 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 38,999 Blaupunkt 65CSA7030 65 Rs. 55,999 Rs. 54,999

Flipkart is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on Thomson smart TVs. The Electronics Day sale will see discounts on Thomson Path, Oath Pro and Oath Pro Max smart TV range.

Flipkart discounts on Thomson smart TVs

Model Number Size Normal Retail Price Discounted Price Thomson 24TM2490 24 Rs. 8,499 Rs. 8,499 Thomson 32PATH0011 32 Rs. 12,999 Rs. 11,999 Thomson 32PATH0011BL 32 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 12,499 Thomson 32TM3290 32 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,999 Thomson 40PATH7777 40 Rs. 18,999 Rs. 16,999 Thomson 42PATH2121 42 Rs. 20,999 Rs. 19,499 Thomson 43OPMAX9099 43 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 25,999 Thomson 43PATH0009 BL 43 Rs. 22,499 Rs. 20,499 Thomson 43PATH4545BL 43 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 22,999 Thomson 50OATHPRO1212 50 Rs. 32,999 Rs. 31,999 Thomson 50OPMAX9077 50 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 33,999 Thomson 50PATH1010BL 50 Rs. 31,999 Rs. 29,999 Thomson 55 OATHPRO 0101 55 Rs. 36,999 Rs. 34,999 Thomson 55OPMAX9055 55 Rs. 38,999 Rs. 36,999 Thomson 55PATH5050BL 55 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 32,999 Thomson 65 OATHPRO 2020 65 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 53,999 Thomson 75 OATHPRO2121 75 Rs. 1,04,999 Rs. 99,999 Thomson 43 OATHPRO 2000 43 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 25,999

Flipkart Electronics Day sale discounts on washing machines

During the Electronics Day sale, Flipkart will also offer discounts on Thomson's semi and fully automatic washing machines. As a part of the deals, Thomson washing machines will be offered with a discount of up to Rs. 1,500.

Flipkart discounts on Thomson washing machines

Thomson Washing Machine Normal Retail Price Discounted Price 6.5kg Semi Automatic Rs. 7,490 Rs. 7,099 7kg Semi Automatic Rs. 7,999 Rs. 7,499 7.5kg Semi Automatic Rs. 8,490 Rs. 8,190 8.5kg Semi Automatic Rs. 9,990 Rs. 9,999 6.5kg Fully Automatic Rs. 12,499 Rs. 11,999 7.5kg Fully Automatic Rs. 14,499 Rs. 13,999 8.5kg Fully Automatic Rs. 23,999 Rs. 23,499 10.5kg Fully Automatic Rs. 28,999 Rs. 27,990 7kg Semi Automatic Washer Rs. 5,799 Rs. 5,490

Recently, Flipkart announced a Sell Back programme where users can sell their old smartphones on its platform. The programme will start with smartphones initially and will incorporate other categories of products sold on Flipkart.