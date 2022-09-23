Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale is offering up to 80 percent discount on the purchase of TVs and large home appliances from September 23 to September 30. The week-long sale, for both Plus and non-Plus members, also has added benefits for ICICI Bank and Axis Bank customers, who can get a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Here, we have picked some of the best deals on a wide range of home appliances, including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, air purifiers, and more. Make sure to check out these offers before the sale ends on September 30.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best offers on large appliances

Xiaomi Smart TV X 50 inch (Rs. 29,999)

This 50-inch smart TV from Xiaomi runs on Android TV 10. It has a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi Smart TV X is equipped with 30W speakers enhanced by Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X technologies. It is currently available on Flipkart for a discounted price of Rs. 29,999 during the Big Billion Days 2022 Sale. The available exchange offer can further bring down the price of this TV by up to Rs. 16,900.

Sony Bravia 55-inch KD-55X80AJ (Rs. 62,999)

If you are looking for a premium TV, then the Sony Bravia 55-inch KD-55X80AJ can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs. 62,999. Customers can get an additional Rs. 11,000 discount via the exchange offer. This TV is powered by an X1 4K HDR Processor for striking visuals. It sports a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features the Google TV interface that offers access to streaming apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

Haier HEF-25TDS 258 L (Rs. 22,990)

The Haier HEF-25TDS is a double-door refrigerator with a top freezer. It has a capacity of 258 litres and has a 3-star energy efficiency rating. This refrigerator is fitted with an antibacterial gasket that is said to prevent bacteria and fungi from entering and growing inside it. Its Turbo Icing technology is said to be capable of forming ice in up to 49 minutes. This refrigerator can be purchased for a reduced price of Rs. 22,990 and the exchange offers adds a further discount of Rs. 12,000.

Bosch 263 L CTC27S03EI (Rs. 28,990)

Ths Bosch refrigerator has a capacity of 263 litres and has a 3-star energy efficiency rating. It sports a double-door design with a top freezer. Its Power Secure switch can safely connect this refrigerator to your home inverter during power cuts. It also sports a smart on-door display that can be used to alter its settings without opening the refrigerator. This great offering can currently be purchased for Rs. 28,990. In addition, the available exchange offer can further reduce the price by up to Rs. 12,000.

Realme Smart TV 32-inch (Rs. 9,999)

This Realme Smart TV features 8.7 mm thin bezels for an immersive viewing experience. It has an HD-Ready (13,66x768 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness. The TV boasts a 24W quad-speaker setup powered by Dolby Audio technology. This budget offering is currently available for Rs. 9,999 and the exchange offer can offer up to Rs. 9,000 discount.

Realme TechLife Fully Automatic Washing Machine 7.5kg (Rs. 12,290)

This fully automatic top-loading washing machine from Realme TechLife has a capacity of 7.5kg and boasts a five-star BEE rating. It features 10 wash programmes for varying load quantity and fabric. Users can also schedule wash cycles up to 24 hours in the future. This washing machine can be purchased for a reduced price of Rs. 12,290 with the exchange offer providing an additional Rs. 2,200 discount.

Bosch Fully Automatic Washing Machine 7kg (Rs. 28,490)

This is a fully automatic front-loading washing machine from Bosch that is available at a discounted price of Rs. 28,490. Furthermore, the available exchange offer can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 4,200. It has a washing capacity of 7kg and an energy efficiency rating of five stars. It sports an LED display and comes with 15 wash programmes. Its ActiveWater technology is designed to automatically adjust the water levels according to the load size.

Motorola AP 450 Air Purifier (Rs. 8,299)

This air purifier from Motorola offers triple-shield protection from indoor air pollutants — HEPA 13, anti-bacterial, and nano silver filters. It has a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 450 metre cube per hour and a coverage area of 550 square feet. It can be synced with a smartphone and its AQI indicator can help keep track of air quality levels. The Motorola AP 450 is available for a discounted price of Rs. 8,299 during the sale.

