Daiwa has launched a new 65-inch smart television in India. The TV, which bears the model number D65U1WOS, runs on LG's webOS operating system, and sports a 65-inch DLED display with 4K (2,160x3,840 pixels) resolution, 16:09 aspect ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with USB 2.0 ports and three HDMI 2.0 ports. For connectivity, it features dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 support. It has a 20W speaker setup with Dolby Audio. The new Daiwa smart TV also features built-in support for ThinQ AI and Alexa.

Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV price in India, availability

Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV has been priced at Rs. 56,999. It is currently available via Daiwa's website in a single Black colour option. The customers also have an option to avail 3 months and 6 months no cost EMI options. The company says that it offers a one-year warranty on the TV, and an additional one-year warranty on the panel.

Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV specifications

Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV runs on LG's webOS operating system and sports a 65-inch DLED display with 4K (2,160x3,840 pixels) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:09 aspect ratio, HDR10, and 1000000:1 contrast ratio. It features 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. The new Daiwa TV supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 connectivity.

The smart TV is powered by a quad core ARM CA55 SoC, paired with a Mali G31 MP2 GPU. It features Magic Remote, ThinQ AI, Alexa built-in, air mouse, click wheel, and intelligent edit options as well. The pre-installed applications on the Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV include Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, and more. It is equipped with a 20W speaker setup with Dolby Audio.

The Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV has two USB 2.0 ports and three HDMI 2.0 ports. Connectivity options also include Ethernet, optical output, earphone out, RF in, and AV in support. The smart TV measures 1,450 x 80 x 84mm without a stand, and weighs about 16.8kg, according to Daiwa. In the box, the company also includes a table stand, a remote, two double-A batteries, and a wall mount.