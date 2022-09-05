Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Daiwa’s New 65 inch Smart TV With 4K Resolution, Built In Alexa Support Launched: All Details

Daiwa’s New 65-inch Smart TV With 4K Resolution, Built-In Alexa Support Launched: All Details

Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV has been priced at Rs. 56,999.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 5 September 2022 13:48 IST
Daiwa’s New 65-inch Smart TV With 4K Resolution, Built-In Alexa Support Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Daiwa

Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV (pictured) runs on LG’s webOS operating system

Highlights
  • Daiwa D65U1WOS is currently available via company’s official site
  • The new Daiwa smart TV feature Bluetooth v5 connectivity
  • The smart TV features only a Black colour option

Daiwa has launched a new 65-inch smart television in India. The TV, which bears the model number D65U1WOS, runs on LG's webOS operating system, and sports a 65-inch DLED display with 4K (2,160x3,840 pixels) resolution, 16:09 aspect ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with USB 2.0 ports and three HDMI 2.0 ports. For connectivity, it features dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 support. It has a 20W speaker setup with Dolby Audio. The new Daiwa smart TV also features built-in support for ThinQ AI and Alexa.

Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV price in India, availability

Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV has been priced at Rs. 56,999. It is currently available via Daiwa's website in a single Black colour option. The customers also have an option to avail 3 months and 6 months no cost EMI options. The company says that it offers a one-year warranty on the TV, and an additional one-year warranty on the panel.

Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV specifications

Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV runs on LG's webOS operating system and sports a 65-inch DLED display with 4K (2,160x3,840 pixels) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:09 aspect ratio, HDR10, and 1000000:1 contrast ratio. It features 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. The new Daiwa TV supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 connectivity.

The smart TV is powered by a quad core ARM CA55 SoC, paired with a Mali G31 MP2 GPU. It features Magic Remote, ThinQ AI, Alexa built-in, air mouse, click wheel, and intelligent edit options as well. The pre-installed applications on the Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV include Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, and more. It is equipped with a 20W speaker setup with Dolby Audio.

The Daiwa D65U1WOS smart TV has two USB 2.0 ports and three HDMI 2.0 ports. Connectivity options also include Ethernet, optical output, earphone out, RF in, and AV in support. The smart TV measures 1,450 x 80 x 84mm without a stand, and weighs about 16.8kg, according to Daiwa. In the box, the company also includes a table stand, a remote, two double-A batteries, and a wall mount.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Daiwa, Daiwa D65U1WOS Smart TV, Daiwa D65U1WOS Smart TV price in India, Daiwa D65U1WOS Smart TV specifications
Hackers Loot Hollywood’s Bill Murray of $185,000 Charity Fund Collected via NFT Auction, Details Here
Disney+ Hotstar September 2022: Andor, Pinocchio, Thor: Love and Thunder, and More

Related Stories

Daiwa’s New 65-inch Smart TV With 4K Resolution, Built-In Alexa Support Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  4. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  5. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
  6. Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Poco M5 With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  8. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator; Apple to Push for eSIM
  10. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Looking to Design, Build New Reusable Rocket for Global Market, ISRO Chairman Says
  2. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for September 14; Confirmed to Sport 120Hz Display: All Details
  3. Apple Watch Pro Leaked CAD Renders Suggest Extra Buttons on Both Sides: Report
  4. FIFA NFT Platform Announced for Football-Themed Digital Collectibles Ahead of Qatar World Cup
  5. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Poco M5 With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Wikipedia Executives Summoned by MeitY, Government Slams Vandalism of Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Page
  8. SharkBot Malware Targeting Banking, Crypto Apps Resurfaces on Google Play Store: All Details
  9. Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop Launch Set for September 7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Teased
  10. Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Spotted in Leaked Video Ahead of September 8 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.