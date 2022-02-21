Daiwa has announced the launch of its new smart TV models — the 32-inch Daiwa D32SM9 and the39-inch Daiwa D40HDR9L — in India. The company has also announced two variants of these smart TVs — Daiwa D32SM9A and Daiwa D40HDR9LA — which come with additional support for voice assistant controls. The smart TV lineup runs on the Cloud TV OS and comes with OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and SonyLiv, among others.

Daiwa D32SM9, Daiwa D40HDR9L, Daiwa D32SM9A, Daiwa D40HDR9LA price in India, availability

The 32-inch Daiwa D32SM9 is priced at Rs. 11,990 while the voice-assistant enabled Daiwa D32SM9A model has a price tag of Rs. 12,490. Meanwhile, the 39-inch Daiwa D40HDR9L is priced at Rs. 17,990 and the voice-enabled Daiwa D40HDR9LA variant costs Rs. 18,490. All four smart TV models are available for purchase through the company's website and offline retail stores, according to Daiwa.

Daiwa D32SM9, Daiwa D40HDR9L, Daiwa D32SM9A, Daiwa D40HDR9LA specifications

All four smart TV models launched by Daiwa run on Cloud TV OS, based on Android 9 Pie. Daiwa D32SM9 and D32SM9A sport 32-inch HD-ready (1,366x768 pixels) display with Quantum Luminit technology, while the D40HDR9L and D40HDR9LA models come with a larger 39-inch screen with 1,366x768 pixels screen resolution. The smart TVs are powered by unnamed quad core processors with four ARM Cortex A53 cores, paired with 1GB of RAM.

Daiwa D32SM9 and D32SM9A are equipped with 20W stereo surround speakers, while Daiwa D40HDR9L and D40HDR9LA come with surround sound box speakers, according to the company. Connectivity options on all four models include two HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, along with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and an optical output. The smart TVs do not come with Bluetooth connectivity out-of-the-box but support external Bluetooth dongles.

According to the company, the Daiwa D32SM9, D32SM9A, D40HDR9L, and D40HDR9LA smart TV models come equipped with Amazon Prime Video, along with support for more apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and Sun NXT. The smart TVs also come with a Movie Box app, which is said to contain over 25,000 free movies in different genres and languages. Daiwa D32SM9A and D40HDR9LA models also come with a voice remote with an inbuilt microphone for voice commands.