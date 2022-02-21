Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Daiwa Smart TVs With Cloud TV OS, Voice Assistant Support, 32 Inch and 39 Inch Display Sizes Launched in India

Daiwa Smart TVs With Cloud TV OS, Voice Assistant Support, 32-Inch and 39-Inch Display Sizes Launched in India

Daiwa’s new 39-inch smart TV’s price in India starts at Rs. 17,990.

By David Delima | Updated: 21 February 2022 15:04 IST
Daiwa Smart TVs With Cloud TV OS, Voice Assistant Support, 32-Inch and 39-Inch Display Sizes Launched in India

Photo Credit: Daiwa

Highlights
  • Daiwa’s new smart TV lineup price starts at Rs. 11,990
  • The smart TV models come with support for popular OTT apps
  • Daiwa has also launched two voice assistant-enabled smart TV models

Daiwa has announced the launch of its new smart TV models — the 32-inch Daiwa D32SM9 and the39-inch Daiwa D40HDR9L — in India. The company has also announced two variants of these smart TVs — Daiwa D32SM9A and Daiwa D40HDR9LA — which come with additional support for voice assistant controls. The smart TV lineup runs on the Cloud TV OS and comes with OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and SonyLiv, among others.

Daiwa D32SM9, Daiwa D40HDR9L, Daiwa D32SM9A, Daiwa D40HDR9LA price in India, availability

The 32-inch Daiwa D32SM9 is priced at Rs. 11,990 while the voice-assistant enabled Daiwa D32SM9A model has a price tag of Rs. 12,490. Meanwhile, the 39-inch Daiwa D40HDR9L is priced at Rs. 17,990 and the voice-enabled Daiwa D40HDR9LA variant costs Rs. 18,490. All four smart TV models are available for purchase through the company's website and offline retail stores, according to Daiwa.

Daiwa D32SM9, Daiwa D40HDR9L, Daiwa D32SM9A, Daiwa D40HDR9LA specifications

All four smart TV models launched by Daiwa run on Cloud TV OS, based on Android 9 Pie. Daiwa D32SM9 and D32SM9A sport 32-inch HD-ready (1,366x768 pixels) display with Quantum Luminit technology, while the D40HDR9L and D40HDR9LA models come with a larger 39-inch screen with 1,366x768 pixels screen resolution. The smart TVs are powered by unnamed quad core processors with four ARM Cortex A53 cores, paired with 1GB of RAM.

Daiwa D32SM9 and D32SM9A are equipped with 20W stereo surround speakers, while Daiwa D40HDR9L and D40HDR9LA come with surround sound box speakers, according to the company. Connectivity options on all four models include two HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, along with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and an optical output. The smart TVs do not come with Bluetooth connectivity out-of-the-box but support external Bluetooth dongles.

According to the company, the Daiwa D32SM9, D32SM9A, D40HDR9L, and D40HDR9LA smart TV models come equipped with Amazon Prime Video, along with support for more apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and Sun NXT. The smart TVs also come with a Movie Box app, which is said to contain over 25,000 free movies in different genres and languages. Daiwa D32SM9A and D40HDR9LA models also come with a voice remote with an inbuilt microphone for voice commands.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Daiwa Smart TV, Daiwa, Daiwa D32SM9, Daiwa D40HDR9L, Daiwa D32SM9A, Daiwa D40HDR9LA, Cloud TV OS, Daiwa D32SM9 Specifications, Daiwa D40HDR9L Specifications, Daiwa D32SM9 Price
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Doesn't Think a 'Crypto Winter' Is Bad for the Market: Here's Why

Related Stories

Daiwa Smart TVs With Cloud TV OS, Voice Assistant Support, 32-Inch and 39-Inch Display Sizes Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: Best Budget Fitness Tracker?
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launched in India: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra to Launch in India Today
  6. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  7. Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Date Set for February 24: All Details
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  9. Redmi Note 11S Sale Begins in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Google Pixel 7 Series First Leak is Out: What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Ceramic White Colour Variant Launched With 512GB Storage: Price, Specifications
  2. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband-Style Earphones With Game Mode, Up to 18-Hour Battery Launched in India
  3. Daiwa Smart TVs With Cloud TV OS, Voice Assistant Support, 32-Inch and 39-Inch Display Sizes Launched in India
  4. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Doesn't Think a 'Crypto Winter' Is Bad for the Market: Here's Why
  5. Bulgarian Stock Exchange Enables Trading of Crypto Instruments With 8 Bitcoin, Ether-Based ETNs
  6. Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch at Apple's March 8 Spring Event
  8. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger 681 Million Light-Years From Earth
  9. Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. New State Mobile Introduces Mileage Points to Offer Special Rewards to Gamers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.