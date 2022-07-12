Chromecast with Google TV has reportedly started receiving a new software update. The latest software update is still based on Android 10. It is, however, carrying the May 2022 security patch. Moreover, the company says that this latest software update comes with bug fixes and some improvements to the device, including platform improvements to help some apps with HDR 4K video playing and DRM video playback. It also brings some improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Details on the software version for the original Google Chromecast were found on a Google support page by 9to5Google. The build QTS1.220504.008 for the Chromecast with Google TV comes in at 140Mb in size and runs Android 10.

Google has listed three bug fixes and improvements, which come with the latest software update for Chromecast with Google TV. These include platform improvements to help some apps with HDR 4K video playing and DRM video playback, some additional bug fixes and performance improvements, and improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Eligible users of Chromecast with Google TV can download the latest 2022 software update by clicking their profile image in the top-right corner > Settings > System > About > System update.

In addition to this, the update also includes a new remote firmware (24.7 -> 26.0), which can also be installed by heading to Settings > Removes & Accessories > [select remote] after installing the main update.

To recall, Chromecast with Google TV was launched in India on Monday. It has been priced at Rs. 6,399 and is currently available to purchase in India via Flipkart. Besides this, Chromecast with Google TV was launched in the United States in September 2020, with a price tag of $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,900).

Moreover, Google TV on the new Chromecast will allow viewers to get personalised watch suggestions based on their different subscriptions. Also, users can create a Watch List with movies and shows from anywhere on their phone or laptop and it will get updated on the TV.