Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements

Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements

Chromecast with Google TV has been launched in India on Monday.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 12 July 2022 18:53 IST
Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements

The 2022 software update for the Chromecast with Google TV comes in at 140Mb in size

Highlights
  • Chromecast with Google TV starts receiving first update of 2022
  • The software update carries May 2022 security patch
  • Chromecast with Google TV's latest update brings bug fixes

Chromecast with Google TV has reportedly started receiving a new software update. The latest software update is still based on Android 10. It is, however, carrying the May 2022 security patch. Moreover, the company says that this latest software update comes with bug fixes and some improvements to the device, including platform improvements to help some apps with HDR 4K video playing and DRM video playback. It also brings some improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Details on the software version for the original Google Chromecast were found on a Google support page by 9to5Google. The build QTS1.220504.008 for the Chromecast with Google TV comes in at 140Mb in size and runs Android 10.

Google has listed three bug fixes and improvements, which come with the latest software update for Chromecast with Google TV. These include platform improvements to help some apps with HDR 4K video playing and DRM video playback, some additional bug fixes and performance improvements, and improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Eligible users of Chromecast with Google TV can download the latest 2022 software update by clicking their profile image in the top-right corner > Settings > System > About > System update.

In addition to this, the update also includes a new remote firmware (24.7 -> 26.0), which can also be installed by heading to Settings > Removes & Accessories > [select remote] after installing the main update.

To recall, Chromecast with Google TV was launched in India on Monday. It has been priced at Rs. 6,399 and is currently available to purchase in India via Flipkart. Besides this, Chromecast with Google TV was launched in the United States in September 2020, with a price tag of $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,900).

Moreover, Google TV on the new Chromecast will allow viewers to get personalised watch suggestions based on their different subscriptions. Also, users can create a Watch List with movies and shows from anywhere on their phone or laptop and it will get updated on the TV.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chromecast With Google TV, Software Update, Android 10, May 2022 Security Patch, Google
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing
Qualcomm, Ericsson, Thales Plan to Introduce Space-Based 5G Network for Global Connectivity

Related Stories

Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  2. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  3. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
  4. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  6. Webb Telescope’s First Image Unveiled by US President Joe Biden
  7. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  8. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  9. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  10. Portronics Muffs A With 30 Hours of Playback Time Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Nikon to Drop Out of DSLR Cameras, Shift Focus to Mirrorless Segment: Report
  2. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live
  3. TikTok Warned by Italian Data Watchdog Over Alleged Breach of EU Privacy Rules For Updated Targeted Ads Policy
  4. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC India Launch Officially Teased
  5. Qualcomm, Ericsson, Thales Plan to Introduce Space-Based 5G Network for Global Connectivity
  6. Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements
  7. US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing
  8. WhatsApp for macOS Native App Built on Catalyst Being Tested, Available for Beta Testers: Report
  9. Uniswap V3 Liquidity Pool Hit by Phishing Attack With 7,500 Ether Stolen So Far
  10. Ola Electric Unveils NMC 2170 In-House Lithium-ion Cell, Mass Production to Begin by 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.