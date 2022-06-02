Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Chromecast With Google TV to Launch in India and 11 Other Countries: Report

Chromecast With Google TV to Launch in India and 11 Other Countries: Report

Chromecast with Google TV is making its way to India nearly two years after its debut in the US.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 June 2022 17:25 IST
Chromecast With Google TV to Launch in India and 11 Other Countries: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Chromecast with Google TV comes bundled with a remote

Highlights
  • Chromecast with Google TV debuted in the US in 2020
  • The device is reportedly launching in 12 additional countries
  • Chromecast with Google TV comes with Dolby Vision support

Chromecast with Google TV is launching in India alongside 11 other countries, according to a report. The media streaming device was launched in the US back in 2020. The Chromecast with Google TV brings 4K HDR video playback and has Dolby Vision support. The device also comes bundled with a remote for navigation. Unlike previous-generation Chromecast models, the Chromecast with Google TV brings dedicated Google TV access to let you watch movies and TV shows as well as access a list of compatible apps.

Google is said to have confirmed to FlatpanelsHD that the Chromecast with Google TV is launching in 12 additional countries. These will include India, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan as well as eight countries in Europe, namely Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and The Netherlands.

The launch in Europe is set for June 21. However, exact details about the availability of the Chromecast with Google TV in India and other remaining markets are yet to be revealed.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google for clarity on the India launch and will update our readers when the company responds.

FlatpanelsHD reports that the Chromecast with Google TV is already available through third-party retailers in the new markets. The existing units are said to receive an update to support "localised features" including local language for the interface and local services to run on the content side.

Ads in Chromecast's top carousel would also be localised. Some local services will also be available pre-installed, the report said.

The Chromecast with Google TV was launched in the US in September 2020, with a price tag of $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,900). It debuted alongside the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

Google has offered Google TV access on the new Chromecast as a major difference over its existing media streaming models. The platform, which is essentially the branding for Android TV, enables users to have a list of apps and features including Google Assistant and Chromecast support. The device is also capable of delivering content in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second (fps) frame rate. Further, it offers Dolby Vision support to provide an enhanced viewing experience for compatible content. There is also support for Dolby audio over HDMI.

Similar to the previous Chromecast models, the Chromecast with Google TV comes with a traditional HDMI interface for connectivity with regular TV sets. The device is also bundled with the remote that has a dedicated key to access Google Assistant.

Pricing and availability of the Chromecast with Google TV in India is yet to be revealed. However, Google is currently selling the regular Chromecast 3 at Rs. 3,499.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chromecast with Google TV, Chromecast, Google Chromecast, Google TV, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tecno Spark 9 Pro With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched

Related Stories

Chromecast With Google TV to Launch in India and 11 Other Countries: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  4. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  5. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  8. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  9. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Begins Filming, BTS Image Shared by Chris Hemsworth
  2. Apple's App Store Blocked Fraud Transactions Worth $1.5 Billion, Stopped Over 1.6 Million Risky Apps in 2021
  3. Diablo Immortal Released on Android, iOS Before Official Launch Date; PC Beta Still on Its Way
  4. Phones Powered by Unisoc SoCs Vulnerable to Remote Hacker Attacks: Check Point Research
  5. UPI, Non-Cash Payments to Constitute 65 Percent of All Transactions by 2026: Report
  6. Facebook Messenger Gets a Dedicated Calls Tab in New Design Update
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leads Foldable Smartphone Segment in Q1 2022: DSCC
  8. MakeMyTrip Partners With Climes to Introduce Carbon Neutralisation Options on Flight Booking
  9. Concrete Urban Buildings, Neighbourhoods Can Heat Up Microclimates in Cities: Here's How
  10. Indian-Origin Engineer’s Team Create E-Skin That Can Feel Pain, Might Help to Develop New Generation Robots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.