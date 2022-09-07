Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Chromecast With Google TV Affordable Variant With Full HD Streaming Support Could Launch Soon: Report

Chromecast With Google TV Affordable Variant With Full-HD Streaming Support Could Launch Soon: Report

New Chromecast could cost much less than Ultra-HD version, and will stream at up to full-HD resolution.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 September 2022 11:37 IST
Chromecast With Google TV Affordable Variant With Full-HD Streaming Support Could Launch Soon: Report

Chromecast with Google TV is priced at Rs. 6,399 in India

Highlights
  • Chromecast with Google TV supports Ultra-HD HDR streaming
  • An affordable version may not support HDR streaming
  • The device is expected to run on the Google TV UI on top of Android TV

A new, more affordable version of Chromecast with Google TV is expected to launch soon, as per a new report. It is being suggested that the new Chromecast with Google TV will be a standalone streaming device like the current version, but will have reduced streaming capabilities and support streaming at up to full-HD (1920x1080-pixel) resolution only, with no support for HDR streaming. The report also suggests that the device could be priced considerably lower at around EUR 40 (approximately Rs. 3,200).

The report comes via German website WinFuture, which states that the new device has already been delivered to some dealers in Europe. This suggests that the launch could take place very soon, perhaps even before the October 6 event for the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch.

The report also states that it will be a full-HD streaming device with a maximum supported resolution of full-HD (1920x1080 pixels), and no support for HDR. Such a device could see some appeal in markets such as India, where most still use full-HD or lower resolution televisions.

The key appeal of the device will be the excellent Google TV user interface on top of Android TV, just like on the current Chromecast with Google TV.

Google only recently launched the Chromecast with Google TV in India for Rs. 6,399, despite the product originally having been announced and put on sale in 2020 in select markets. The device supports Ultra-HD streaming, with support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision format, and sound format support up to Dolby Atmos. Although well equipped, the device is a bit expensive and may not appeal to much of the market which still uses Full-HD or lower resolution televisions.

The new affordable Chromecast with Google TV will better cater to those with smaller, lower-resolution televisions, while offering the benefits of the Google TV UI.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chromecast with Google TV, Chromecast with Google TV HD, Full-HD, Affordable, Streaming devices, Chromecast, Google TV, Android TV, Smart TV, Media Streaming Device
Binance in Talks to Create Crypto-Centric Hub In Nigeria

Related Stories

Chromecast With Google TV Affordable Variant With Full-HD Streaming Support Could Launch Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple ‘Far Out’ Launch Event Today: What to Expect and How to Watch
  2. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  6. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  7. The 57 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in September
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Date Set for October 6
  10. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  2. NASA's Webb Space Telescope Reveals Never-Before-Seen Stellar Image of Tarantula Nebula
  3. Bitcoin Drops Below $19,000 for the First Time Since July, Ether Turns Bearish Too
  4. Instagram Is Removing Its Shopping Page Amid Commerce Retreat: Report
  5. Multiple Assassin’s Creed Game Announcements to Be Made at Ubisoft Forward: Report
  6. Chromecast With Google TV Affordable Variant With Full-HD Streaming Support Could Launch Soon: Report
  7. Binance in Talks to Create Crypto-Centric Hub In Nigeria
  8. Huawei Mate 50E With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 50-Megapixel XMAGE Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Launches in 2023, Edgerunners Update Out Now
  10. Australia’s Crypto-Based Money Laundering, Offshoring to be Tackled by New Law Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.