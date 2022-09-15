Chromecast with Google TV (HD) price in the US has been leaked online ahead of its launch, according to a tipster. While the company is yet to announce details of the rumoured device, it is tipped to be in stock at several retailers in the US. The unboxing and hands on videos can be expected to surface online in the near future. The leaked pricing details suggest that the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will be priced below the Chromecast with Google TV (4K). It was previously reported that Google could launch an affordable Chromecast with Google TV soon.

Tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) recently took to Twitter to share that the rumoured Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will be priced at $40 (roughly Rs. 3,200) in the US. The tipster further added that the dongle is already in stock “at a lot of retailers”. The unboxing and hands on videos of the new Chromecast can be expected to surface online soon. This is in line with a previous report, that suggested the same price for an affordable version of the Chromecast with Google TV.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is 40 USD and already in Stock at a lot of retailers. Expect unboxing's and hands on's soon. — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) September 14, 2022

In October 2020, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) was unveiled in the US with a price tag of $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,000). Nearly two years after its launch in the US, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) was launched in India in July with a price tag of Rs. 6,399.

According to the report mentioned above, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) has already been delivered to some dealers in Europe. The rumoured dongle is said to have reduced streaming capabilities. It will reportedly support full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) might not feature HDR support, unlike the 4K model.

The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) supports 4K HDR streaming at up to 60fps. It also offers support for Dolby Vision content and HDMI pass-through of Dolby Audio content. The Chromecast with Google TV remote sports a dedicated Google Assistant button that enables users to control their smart home electronics. There is also a dedicated button for different streaming services and entertainment platforms.