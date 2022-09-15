Technology News
  Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details

Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is tipped to be priced at $40 (roughly Rs. 3,200) in the US.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 September 2022 16:51 IST
Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) (pictured) was unveiled in the US in 2020

Highlights
  • Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is said to be in stock at several retailer
  • The rumoured Chromecast is said to support full-HD resolution
  • Chromecast with Google TV (4K) was recently launched in India

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) price in the US has been leaked online ahead of its launch, according to a tipster. While the company is yet to announce details of the rumoured device, it is tipped to be in stock at several retailers in the US. The unboxing and hands on videos can be expected to surface online in the near future. The leaked pricing details suggest that the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will be priced below the Chromecast with Google TV (4K). It was previously reported that Google could launch an affordable Chromecast with Google TV soon.

Tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) recently took to Twitter to share that the rumoured Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will be priced at $40 (roughly Rs. 3,200) in the US. The tipster further added that the dongle is already in stock “at a lot of retailers”. The unboxing and hands on videos of the new Chromecast can be expected to surface online soon. This is in line with a previous report, that suggested the same price for an affordable version of the Chromecast with Google TV.

In October 2020, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) was unveiled in the US with a price tag of $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,000). Nearly two years after its launch in the US, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) was launched in India in July with a price tag of Rs. 6,399.

According to the report mentioned above, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) has already been delivered to some dealers in Europe. The rumoured dongle is said to have reduced streaming capabilities. It will reportedly support full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) might not feature HDR support, unlike the 4K model.

The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) supports 4K HDR streaming at up to 60fps. It also offers support for Dolby Vision content and HDMI pass-through of Dolby Audio content. The Chromecast with Google TV remote sports a dedicated Google Assistant button that enables users to control their smart home electronics. There is also a dedicated button for different streaming services and entertainment platforms.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Chromecast with Google TV HD, Chromecast with Google TV
