Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Launched in India During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications

Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Launched in India During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications

The new Chromecast is available at a special discounted price of Rs. 4,199 on Flipkart.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 22 September 2022 21:58 IST
Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Launched in India During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Google/ Flipkart

Chromecast With Google TV (HD) comes in the classic Snow colour

Highlights
  • Chromecast With Google TV (HD) offers access to over 1,000 apps
  • It allows users to cast their Google Meet video calls to the TV
  • Chromecast can be set up to give personalised content recommendations

Google launched the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) in India on Thursday. This affordable offering is currently available at a special discounted price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. It sports a compact design with an HDMI connector that is designed to easily tuck behind your TVs. This new Chromecast also comes with a voice remote that features a dedicated Google Assistant button. There are also a couple of hotkeys for popular streaming services, including YouTube and Netflix.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) price in India, availability

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) costs Rs. 4,499, however, it is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 4,199 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. It is available in the classic Snow colour and also includes a voice remote.

Google has mentioned that it will soon be available at other popular retail outlets in the country.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) specifications, features

It features an HDMI connector and supports full-HD (1080p) streaming with HDR. The voice remote that comes with this new Chromecast can be used to access the Google Assistant. Through this virtual assistant, users can access various streaming apps and even control other connected smart home devices. There are also dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix.

The Google TV interface allows users to setup their profiles for personalised recommendations on streaming content. Furthermore, parents can set up a secure place for their kids to only have access to family-friendly content. Overall, it offers access to over 1,000 apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and more.

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) also offers features like phone casting. Users can share their Google photos through the Chromecast to the TV and even cast their Google Meet video calls.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chromecast With Google TV HD, Chromecast With Google TV HD price in India, Chromecast With Google TV HD specifications, Google, Sale Offers
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Telecom Bill to Provide Roadmap for Industry Restructuring, Innovation, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Related Stories

Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Launched in India During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  4. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins for Plus Members: All Details
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  8. Google Pixel 7 Series India Launch Confirmed by Google India
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  10. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter to Provide More Data to Research Groups Studying Content Moderation
  2. Nothing Ear Stick TWS Earphones Teased at the Spring Summer 2023 Fashion Show
  3. Singtel Arm Pastel Sells 1.59 Percent Stake in Bharti Airtel for Nearly Rs. 7,300 Crore
  4. Astronomers Spot Hot Gas Bubble Spinning Clockwise Around Milky Way Black Hole
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Gets FCC, EEC Certifications, Launch Imminent: Report
  6. Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Launched in India During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications
  7. Telecom Bill to Provide Roadmap for Industry Restructuring, Innovation, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  8. Government to Present New Data Protection Bill Draft in Next Few Days: IT Minister
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23+ to Come With Increased 4,700mAh Battery Capacity: Report
  10. iQoo Neo 7 May Arrive in China in October; iQoo 11, Vivo X90 Series Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.