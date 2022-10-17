Technology News
  Chromecast with Google TV 4K Now Receiving Android TV 12 Firmware Update

Chromecast with Google TV 4K Now Receiving Android TV 12 Firmware Update

Apart from Android TV 12, there are also new controls for HDR format and surround sound.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 October 2022 12:03 IST
Chromecast with Google TV 4K Now Receiving Android TV 12 Firmware Update

The Chromecast with Google TV 4K is available in India for Rs. 6,399

Highlights
  • Chromecast with Google TV runs on Android TV with the Google TV UI
  • The device is now receiving an important firmware update
  • Dolby Vision HDR is supported on the Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast with Google TV is now receiving a firmware update, with the operating system receiving a major bump to Android TV 12, up from Android TV 10. The standalone streaming device from Google was launched globally in 2020, but only made it to India in 2022, and runs on Android TV software with the Google TV user interface on top. The new software update is now rolling out to Chromecast with Google TV 4K devices, and also features some improvements in the settings for HDR format and surround sound selection, among other things.

Gadgets360 has verified that the update is now rolling out to the Chromecast with Google TV 4K, with our own long-term review unit receiving the update. The new firmware bears the build number STTE.220621.019.A2.9082754, with the software version going from Android TV 10 to 12. Furthermore, the update also improves the Android security patch level to July 2022. The update is 722MB in size.

Feature improvements in the software update include additional user settings to let you control HDR format and surround sound, the ability to switch refresh rates within match content frame rate, new camera and microphone privacy toggles, and more in terms of privacy, security, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

The Google TV user interface was introduced with the Chromecast, but is currently available on various devices from other brands, including Sony and Realme.

The latest software update currently applies only to the older Chromecast with Google TV 4K, which was released globally in 2020. The company also recently launched a more affordable full-HD version of the Chromecast with Google TV, priced at Rs. 4,499 in India. The more expensive version supports Ultra-HD streaming, with support for high dynamic range content up to the Dolby Vision format.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV, Ultra-HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, Google TV, Android TV, Android TV 12, Google, Streaming Devices, Firmware Update
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now.
Chromecast with Google TV 4K Now Receiving Android TV 12 Firmware Update
