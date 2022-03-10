Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Blaupunkt CyberSound Smart TV Models With 40W Speakers, HDR Support Launched in India

Blaupunkt CyberSound Smart TV Models With 40W Speakers, HDR Support Launched in India

Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV price starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 40-inch model.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2022 19:06 IST
Blaupunkt CyberSound Smart TV Models With 40W Speakers, HDR Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Blaupunkt

Blaupunkt launched two new smart TV models as part of its CyberSound portfolio

Highlights
  • Blaupunkt CyberSound 40-inch smart TV sports an HD-Ready display
  • Both smart TV models come with surround sound support
  • Blaupunkt CyberSound 43-inch model comes with Chromecast support

Blaupunkt announced the launch of its new smart TV models in India on Thursday, as part of the latest addition to the company's CyberSound portfolio. The lineup includes a 40-inch HD Ready smart TV and a 43-inch full-HD smart TV. Equipped with 40W speakers with surround sound support, the new CyberSound smart TV models also offer HDR10 content support. The new Blaupunkt 40-inch smart TV display supports a peak brightness of 400 nits, while the 43-inch model offers a higher maximum brightness of 500 nits. The higher end model also comes with inbuilt Chromecast support, according to the company.

Blaupunkt CyberSound 40-inch Smart TV, Blaupunkt CyberSound 3-inch Smart TV price in India, availability

Blaupunkt CyberSound 40-inch smart TV price in India is set at Rs. 15,999, while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 19,999. The smart TV will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting on March 12. Customers can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards, according to Blaupunkt.

Blaupunkt CyberSound 40-inch Smart TV, Blaupunkt CyberSound 43-inch Smart TV specifications

The new Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV is available in a 40-inch model that sports a HD Ready (1,336x768 pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness and thin bezels, and a 43-inch model that comes with a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with a peak brightness of 500 nits and bezel-less design. The smart TV is equipped with an unspecified quad-core processor with Cortex A53 cores, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage.

Both Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV models run on an unspecified version of Android TV and offers access to the Google Play store. The TV supports streaming services like Amazon Prime, Sony LIV, and YouTube. According to Blaupunkt, both smart TV models are equipped with 40W speakers with surround sound support. Connectivity options on the TV include dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports. The included remote features Google Assistant support for voice commands.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blaupunkt CyberSound Smart TV, Blaupunkt, Blaupunkt CyberSound 40 Inch Smart TV Specifications, Blaupunkt CyberSound 43 Inch Smart TV Specifications, Blaupunkt CyberSound 40 Inch Smart TV Price in India, Blaupunkt CyberSound 43 Inch Smart TV Price in India
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
CBDCs to Have Little Impact on Private Stablecoins, Claims Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino

Related Stories

Blaupunkt CyberSound Smart TV Models With 40W Speakers, HDR Support Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 5G With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Soon
  2. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Surfaces on Benchmark, Certification Sites Ahead of India Launch
  4. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  5. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Smartwatch, TechLife Buds N100 Debut
  6. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. iOS 15.4 Allowing Face ID Unlocking With a Mask to Release Next Week
  8. iPhone 13 Lineup Arrives in a New Colour: How to Pre-order
  9. Bridgerton to Moon Knight, the 11 Biggest OTT Movies and Web Series in March
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Introduces Browser Extension to Make Sure You’re Using Its Authenticated Web Version
  2. Search Interest in NFTs and Metaverse Fading, Shows Google Trends
  3. Blaupunkt CyberSound Smart TV Models With 40W Speakers, HDR Support Launched in India
  4. CBDCs to Have Little Impact on Private Stablecoins, Claims Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Appears on Geekbench, Certification Sites Ahead of India and Global Debut
  6. Slim Jim Plans to Launch ‘Meataverse’, Files for Trademarks for Virtual Universe Entry
  7. Kraken Announces $10 Million Aid Package for Ukraine, Promises $1,000 in Bitcoin Each for Its Ukrainian Users
  8. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Confirmed; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  9. South Korea’s Icon Cryptocurrency Surges by Over 60 Percent After Yoon Suk-yeol Wins Presidency
  10. EU to Probe 'Political' Use of Pegasus Spyware in Member Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.