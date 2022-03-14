Technology News
BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate, Android TV Support Launched in India

BenQ X3000i price in India is set at Rs. 4,00,000.

By David Delima | Updated: 14 March 2022 18:30 IST
BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate, Android TV Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: BenQ

The BenQ X3000i projector offers native 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) picture quality

Highlights
  • BenQ X3000i projector offers 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness
  • The new projector features BenQ’s 10W treVolo speakers
  • BenQ X3000i projector is claimed to offer 30,000 hours of operation

BenQ X3000i was launched in India on Monday as the latest addition to the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer's 4K projector lineup. The projector was first unveiled by the company at CES 2022, and offers a 4K resolution at 60Hz refresh rate and a 16ms response time, while offering 240Hz refresh rate and 4ms input latency when used at 1080p resolution. The BenQ X3000i comes with HDR10 support, and offers 100 percent DPI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It also comes with in-built Android TV support, according to the company.

BenQ X3000i price in India, availability

BenQ X3000i price in India is set at Rs. 4,00,000 and the projector is available for purchase at all leading retailers in the country. It comes with a warranty of two years on the projector and two years (or 20,000 hours, whichever is earlier) warranty on the light source, according to Benq.

BenQ X3000i specifications, features

The BenQ X3000i projector comes with native 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) picture quality at 60Hz refresh rate and 16ms response time, with support for HDR10 and HLG support, and a contrast ratio of 50,00,000:1. It also supports a refresh rate of 240Hz at 1080p resolution with 4ms response time, which is aimed at gamers. The BenQ X3000i projector comes with support for BenQ's Dynamic Black technology using the quick dimming and RGB colour adjustment feature. The projector offers 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

According to the company, the new BenQ X3000i projector features a ‘4LED' light source that offers 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness and 25 percent higher brightness and colour compared to a regular RGBRGB projector. The company's website states that 4LED offers increased overall brightness by adding an additional blue “pump” to the 3LED ecosystem and amplifying the output of green light. The LED light source in the projector is claimed to offer up to 30,000 hours of operation, according to BenQ.

BenQ X3000i projector comes with inbuilt 10W Benq treVolo speakers, with Bongiovi Digital Power Station (DPS) algorithm for real-time sound optimisation. The projector boasts gaming features including three gaming modes for audio and video settings for first person shooter, sports, and role-playing games. The projector also features inbuilt support for Android TV, which brings access for streaming apps and other online content, according to the company.

