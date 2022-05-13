Technology News
  Google I/O 2022: Improved Picture in Picture Mode, New Features Coming to Android TV as Users Cross 110 Million

Google I/O 2022: Improved Picture-in-Picture Mode, New Features Coming to Android TV as Users Cross 110 Million

Picture-in-picture is set to gain serious improvements with Android TV 13.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2022 17:30 IST
Google I/O 2022: Improved Picture-in-Picture Mode, New Features Coming to Android TV as Users Cross 110 Million

Photo Credit: Google Developers Blog

Users will be able to "expand" picture-in-picture mode to see more people in a group call

Highlights
  • Android TV 13 will support a docked mode for picture-in-picture windows
  • Google says there are now over 110 million monthly active Android TV user
  • Android TV 13 features were revealed at Google I/O 2022

Android TV now has over 110 million monthly active users (MAU), Google revealed at its annual developer conference on Thursday. The company has announced several new features and tools coming to the next versions of Google TV and Android TV that are aimed at improving performance and quality, while improving accessibility and enabling multitasking. While Google is yet to reveal the release date for Android TV 13, the company recently provided access to the second Android 13 beta for Android TV ahead of Google I/O 2022.

According to a post on the Android Developers blog, Android TV and Google TV are currently available on devices of more than 300 partners globally — accounting for 7 out of 10 smart TV OEMs and over 170 ‘pay TV' (or subscription television) operators. Android TV OS now has over 110 million MAU and offers over 10,000 apps, according to the company. Google is also encouraging developers to integrate platform features like the WatchNext API (application programming interface) into their apps.

android tv 13 beta google inline android 13 android tv

A new expanded picture-in-picture mode is coming with the Android 13 update for Android TV
Photo Credit: Google Developers Blog

 

As part of the Android 13 update for Android TV, developers can use the AudioManager to ‘anticipate' audio routes to better understand which playback modes are available. The company is also bringing improvements to multitasking in the form of an updated picture-in-picture (PiP) API, which uses the same API as Android smartphones. Google first introduced official support for PiP mode with Android 8. With the new, updated PiP mode, users will be able to access an expanded mode that shows more videos from a group call.

Android TV will also gain support for a docked mode to prevent PiP windows covering content in other apps by seating them separately on the edge of the display. Meanwhile, a ‘keep-clear' API will let developers specify important parts of full-screen apps that should not be covered by PiP windows. On the accessibility front, the OS will add support for different keyboard layouts including QWERTZ and AZERTY, and users will be able to enable audio descriptions across apps.

With the upcoming Android 13 update, users can expect to see user and children profiles, allowing for personalised recommendations for each viewer. The update is also expected to bring support for using a smartphone as a Google TV remote to move around and control volume, type using the phone's keyboard or activate the Google Assistant. Users will also be able to seamlessly cast content to Google TV, a feature that has been supported on Android TV via Chromecast.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Android TV, Google TV, Android 13, Android TV 13, Google IO, Picture in Picture, Picture in Picture mode, PiP Mode, Google IO 2022

Further reading: Android TV, Google TV, Android 13, Android TV 13, Google IO, Picture in Picture, Picture in Picture mode, PiP Mode, Google IO 2022
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
