Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Smart TVs

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is live with several great deals on electronic products. In addition, the available bank and exchange offers further reduce the cost of these products. Notably, SBI customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made during the sale. Now, if you are looking to purchase a smart TV, then here we have compiled a list of some of the best deals currently live. Smart TVs from popular brands like Xiaomi, LG, Samsung, and more have gone on sale.

Best smart TV deals for 32-inch TVs

Redmi Smart TV (Rs. 10,999)

This Redmi Smart TV features a 32-inch HD-Ready (1,366x768 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with 20W stereo speakers that are enhanced by Dolby Audio and DTS-HD technologies. This smart TV runs on Android TV 11 and features a built-in Chromecast. It has received a 56 percent discount and the available exchange offer can further reduce its price by up to Rs. 2,140.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

LG Smart TV (Rs. 12,980)

This smart TV from LG runs on webOS with access to streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Its 32-inch display has an HD-Ready resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features a dual-channel stereo speaker setup with a 10W output. The LG Smart TV can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 12,980. There is also an exchange offer up to Rs. 2,140 available on this TV.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,980 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

AmazonBasics Fire TV (Rs. 10,999)

The AmazonBasics Fire TV has received a 59 percent discount during this festive season sale. It features a 32-inch A+ Grade LED display panel with an HD-Ready resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on Fire TV OS with features like display mirroring, parental control, inbuilt Alexa, and more. This smart TV is equipped with 20W stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround technologies.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 27,000)

Best smart TV deals for TVs below 50-inch

OnePlus 43Y1S Pro (Rs. 26,999)

The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro features a 43-inch screen with a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This smart TV runs on Android TV 10 with features like a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. It is equipped with 24W stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos technology. The TV is currently listed with a 33 percent discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Samsung AUE60 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (Rs. 28,969)

This Samsung AUE60 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV model features a 43-inch screen with a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Tizen OS with access to streaming apps like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. There is currently a 45 percent discount on its price. In addition, the exchange offer can provide an off up to Rs. 3,760.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,969 (MRP Rs. 52,900)

Best smart TV deals for TVs above 50-inch

Sony Bravia KD-55X74K (Rs. 60,999)

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74K features the X1 4K Processor with 4K HDR support. This smart TV has a 55-inch 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with 20W open-baffle speakers enhanced by Dolby Audio technology. It comes with a Google TV interface and provides access to over 7,000 apps. This Sony Bravia smart TV currently has a 39 percent markdown with an up to Rs. 3,760 exchange offer discount as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 60,999 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

Xiaomi 55-inch OLED Vision TV (Rs. 89,999)

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV has a 55-inch 4K bezel-less display with IMAX Enhanced, 4K HDR, and Dolby Vision IQ technologies. It runs on Android TV 11, including features like PatchWall 4, free live channels, and more. This TV is equipped with a 30W eight-speaker setup, including four active and four passive drivers. It has received a massive 55 percent price cut during the Amazon sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 89,999 (MRP Rs. 1,99,999)

