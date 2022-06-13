Technology News
loading
  Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite With All New Alexa Voice Remote Lite Launched in India

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite With All-New Alexa Voice Remote Lite Launched in India

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite carries a price tag of Rs. 2,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 June 2022 15:10 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite is available in India

Highlights
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite was originally launched in 2020
  • The new bundled remote has dedicated controls for apps
  • Amazon launched a new Fire TV Stick Voice Remote last year

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite has been launched in India. The new bundled remote includes dedicated controls to access apps including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. It also includes a shortcut to access other apps on the Fire TV Stick Lite. Amazon has brought the Fire TV Stick Lite with the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite over one-and-a-half years after introducing the original Fire TV Stick Lite that debuted in 2020. The company also last year introduced the Fire TV Stick Voice Remote (3rd Generation) with controls for accessing Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite price in India

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite carries a price tag of Rs. 2,999, according to the listing on the Amazon India site. It is identical to the official launch price of the original Fire TV Stick Lite. However, that model is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499, and bundles the older voice remote without the dedicated app buttons.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite specifications

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite is technically the same device that was launched in September 2020. It includes 8GB storage and supports content streaming in full-HD (1080p). However, the bundled Alexa Voice Remote Lite is different from the one available with the existing - now cheaper - model.

The remote carries dedicated buttons to access Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. It also has a shortcut to access all apps on the Fire TV Stick. Additionally, users can access Alexa using the voice button.

Amazon's bundled remote has Bluetooth connectivity and measures 142x38x16mm and weighs 42.5 grams (without batteries). The dimensions of the remote are the same as of the one available with the original Fire TV Stick Lite, though the new model is slightly lighter than the existing remote that weighs 43.4 grams.

Overall, the all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite is similar to the earlier launched Fire TV Stick Voice Remote (3rd Generation) sans power and volume buttons.

Comments

Microsoft to Shut Internet Explorer After 27 Years From June 15
