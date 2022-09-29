Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro Launched in India: All Details

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro Launched in India: All Details

The new Amazon Fire TV Cube has hands-free support for Alexa and a more powerful processor.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 29 September 2022 11:46 IST
Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro Launched in India: All Details

The Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is priced at Rs. 13,999 in India

Highlights
  • Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity
  • The new Alexa Voice Remote Pro has customisable buttons
  • The streaming device also has an HDMI input port

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) and Alexa Voice Remote Pro have been launched, with India pricing set at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 2,499 respectively. As the name suggests, this is the third generation of the Amazon Fire TV Cube range, and it features some hardware and capability upgrades that are said to improve the overall user experience. The Alexa Voice Remote Pro has also been introduced as well, and promises a better experience, with features such as customisable buttons and an inbuilt speaker for help with locating it when lost.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro price, availability

At Rs. 13,999, the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is a bit more expensive than the Rs. 12,999 Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen), but offers some hardware and usage improvements that promise a better user experience. The device is not on sale or available for pre-order yet. There is no firm word on when the streaming device can be purchased in India, but users can sign up to be notified by email for this.

Priced at Rs. 2,499, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is itself a bit more expensive than the Rs. 1,999 Alexa Voice Remote. The new remote can be pre-ordered now, with the release date set for November 16 and shipping to take place after that. Both products have interestingly been priced in India already in line with the global launch, even though availability remains some time away.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) specifications and features

The Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) has an improved design, with a fabric-wrapped exterior and rounded corners. Additionally, the streaming device now features an HDMI input port, which will allow users to connect other source devices such as DTH set-top boxes for control using the Fire TV Cube's remote and voice control features.

There is also support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity on the new Fire TV Cube, and a USB port for optional webcam connectivity. A key feature of the Amazon Fire TV Cube range is hands-free access to the Alexa voice assistant, with the device featuring an always-on microphone that is listening for the wake command.

Amazon claims that the new Fire TV Cube is 20 percent more powerful than the previous generation device, thanks to a new 2.0GHz octa-core processor. As before, there is support for Ultra-HD resolution content and high dynamic range up to the Dolby Vision format, as well as Dolby Atmos sound. Various apps, games, and major streaming services are supported on the Fire TV user interface, and the Alexa voice remote is included in the box.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro specifications and features

Also launched alongside the Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, which has an inbuilt speaker to be used with the remote finder feature on Alexa. This can be invoked using Alexa or through the Fire TV app, and the remote will emit a sound to help the user locate it if it's within range.

In addition, the new remote also has two customisable buttons, that can be mapped to specific functions such as running an Alexa skill or routine, or opening a specific app. The buttons are also backlit for easy visibility in the dark.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro, Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) Price in India, Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) Specifications, Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) Features, Streaming devices, Fire TV, Alexa, Dolby Vision, HDR, Dolby Atmos, Ultra-HD
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
BTC, ETH See Gains, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit as September Draws Closer to End
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes From Galaxy S22 Ultra

Related Stories

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  2. JioPhone 5G Tipped to Get Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets
  5. Xiaomi Civi 2 With Dual 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Details
  6. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  8. JioPhone 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Increases Hourly Wages for US Warehouse, Transportation Workers Ahead of Peak Gifting Season
  2. Robinhood, Circle to Allow Customers to Trade Second-Largest Stablecoin USD Coin: All Details
  3. Twitter Slammed by Firms Over Ads Displayed Next to Child Pornography Accounts, Ad Campaigns Suspended
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes From Galaxy S22 Ultra
  5. Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date: John Krasinski Spy Series Returns December 21 on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro Launched in India: All Details
  7. BTC, ETH See Gains, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit as September Draws Closer to End
  8. Marvel’s Blade Loses Director as Bassam Tariq Exits Project, Reports Claim MCU Film Is in Trouble
  9. Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says
  10. Tesla Appoints Airbnb Co-Founder Joseph Gebbia to Board Following US SEC Complaint by Shareholder Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.