Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) and Alexa Voice Remote Pro have been launched, with India pricing set at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 2,499 respectively. As the name suggests, this is the third generation of the Amazon Fire TV Cube range, and it features some hardware and capability upgrades that are said to improve the overall user experience. The Alexa Voice Remote Pro has also been introduced as well, and promises a better experience, with features such as customisable buttons and an inbuilt speaker for help with locating it when lost.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro price, availability

At Rs. 13,999, the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is a bit more expensive than the Rs. 12,999 Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen), but offers some hardware and usage improvements that promise a better user experience. The device is not on sale or available for pre-order yet. There is no firm word on when the streaming device can be purchased in India, but users can sign up to be notified by email for this.

Priced at Rs. 2,499, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is itself a bit more expensive than the Rs. 1,999 Alexa Voice Remote. The new remote can be pre-ordered now, with the release date set for November 16 and shipping to take place after that. Both products have interestingly been priced in India already in line with the global launch, even though availability remains some time away.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) specifications and features

The Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) has an improved design, with a fabric-wrapped exterior and rounded corners. Additionally, the streaming device now features an HDMI input port, which will allow users to connect other source devices such as DTH set-top boxes for control using the Fire TV Cube's remote and voice control features.

There is also support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity on the new Fire TV Cube, and a USB port for optional webcam connectivity. A key feature of the Amazon Fire TV Cube range is hands-free access to the Alexa voice assistant, with the device featuring an always-on microphone that is listening for the wake command.

Amazon claims that the new Fire TV Cube is 20 percent more powerful than the previous generation device, thanks to a new 2.0GHz octa-core processor. As before, there is support for Ultra-HD resolution content and high dynamic range up to the Dolby Vision format, as well as Dolby Atmos sound. Various apps, games, and major streaming services are supported on the Fire TV user interface, and the Alexa voice remote is included in the box.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro specifications and features

Also launched alongside the Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, which has an inbuilt speaker to be used with the remote finder feature on Alexa. This can be invoked using Alexa or through the Fire TV app, and the remote will emit a sound to help the user locate it if it's within range.

In addition, the new remote also has two customisable buttons, that can be mapped to specific functions such as running an Alexa skill or routine, or opening a specific app. The buttons are also backlit for easy visibility in the dark.

