Akai webOS Smart LED TV Series Launched in India in 4 Sizes: Price, Specifications, Features

The new Akai LED TV range runs on webOS software, which is popular on LG TVs.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 27 July 2022 14:33 IST
The Akai webOS 55-inch LED TV is priced at Rs. 39,990 in India

Highlights
  • The Akai TV range has been launched in sizes ranging from 32 to 55 inches
  • HDR up to the HDR10 format is supported on the Ultra-HD models
  • The included Magic Remote is similar to the one included with many LG TVs

Akai webOS Smart Ultra-HD TV range has been launched in India, with sizes ranging from 32 inches to 55 inches, and resolutions ranging from HD to Ultra-HD. The key feature of the range is the software, with LG's webOS operating system powering the new televisions from Akai India. Other features on the range include the magic remote which can be waved around as a pointer to navigate the user interface, as well as native support for major streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+ Hotstar, among others.

Akai India webOS Smart TV price and availability

As of now, only the price of the 55-inch Ultra-HD variant of the Akai webOS Smart TV range is known. The 55-inch TV is priced at Rs. 39,990 in India, while the prices of the other sizes options - 32 inches, 43 inches, and 50 inches - are yet to be announced. Availability details are unclear at the moment, but Akai India has stated that EMI options starting at Rs. 3,999 will be available from partners, including Bajaj Finance, Pinelabs, and Kotak Bank.

Akai India webOS Smart TV specifications and features

As mentioned, the range will be available in sizes ranging from 32 inches to 55 inches. The 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch televisions are stated to have Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) LED screens, while the 32-inch variant will have an HD-resolution screen. The Ultra-HD variants in the range further support high dynamic range content up to the HDR10 and HLG formats.

The televisions run on the webOS operating system, which is developed by LG and used heavily on LG's range of TVs globally. The operating system supports popular apps and streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV, and the Akai TV also includes a ‘Magic Remote' which enables a wave-and-point cursor to navigate the interface. Voice controls through Amazon's Alexa voice assistant are also supported on the Akai TV range.

Akai India's new televisions further support Dolby Audio, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and screen mirroring options, and have 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps and app data. The new televisions from Akai will compete against options from brands such as Redmi, Thomson, and Vu in the affordable price segment for 55-inch televisions.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akai 55-inch Ultra-HD webOS Smart TV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS WebOS
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Akai, Akai India, Akai 55-inch webOS Smart TV, Ultra-HD, TV, Television, Akai 55-inch webOS Smart TV Price, Akai 55-inch webOS Smart TV Price in India, Akai 55-inch webOS Smart TV Specifications, HDR, webOS, LG, Smart TV, 4K
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
At Security Conference, Former Google CEO Compares AI to Nuclear Weapons

Related Stories

