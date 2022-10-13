Technology News
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 is live with several deals, discounts, and offers on smart TVs and home appliances.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 13 October 2022 19:55 IST
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 ends on October 16

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering deep discounts on smart TVs
  • You can also buy home appliances at discounted prices
  • SBI Bank and Kotak Bank card holders can avail of additional discounts

Flipkart Big Diwali 2022 sale began earlier this week, and the e-commerce platform's current festive season sale followed its Big Dussehra sale. Unlike Amazon, which has not announced when its ongoing Great Indian Festival will end, Flipkart's festive sale will conclude on October 16. You can purchase a wide range of products, including consumer electronics and home appliances, during the sale. These include smart TVs from brands such as Samsung, Realme, Sony, LG, and Xiaomi. Flipkart is also offering customers an additional 10 percent instant discount on Kotak and SBI Bank card transactions during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali 2022 sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali 2022 Sale: Best deals on smart TVs

LG 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV

This 4K LED smart TV is currently priced at Rs. 58,999 (MRP Rs. 1,77,990) on Flipkart during the sale. It sports a 55-inch 4K LED display with LG's Nano Cell display technology, 4K HDR and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The LG 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV is powered by the company's Alpha7 processor, and runs on WebOS. The included Magic Remote comes with support for voice commands. You can also mirror your smartphone's screen to the TV's display, similar to Chromecast support on Android TV.

Buy now at: Rs. 58,999 (MRP Rs. 1,77,990)

Sony 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV

The 43-inch Sony 4K LED smart TV features the Google TV interface on top of Android TV, and is powered by Sony's X1 processor. It is equipped with a 4K panel with a 3,840x2,160 pixels resolution. Sony claims that the Motionflow XR 100 offers support for clear visuals even in fast-paces sequences, along with black frame insertion for movies. It is equipped with dual downward firing speakers with Dolby Audio support. You can also install apps via the Google Play Store for Android TV.

Buy now at: Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

Xiaomi 5A 32-Inch Smart TV

If you are looking for an affordable smart TV, the Xiaomi 5A 32-inch smart TV might be worth your consideration. It sports a ‘HD Ready' display with a 1,366 x 768 pixels resolution. It runs on a quad-code A35 chip and features slim metal bezels along the panel. The smart TV also offers support for Xiaomi's vivid picture engine, along with Dolby Audio support. On the software front, it runs on Android TV 11 and comes with inbuilt Chromecast support. Users can also use the Mi PatchWall service which offers IMDb integration.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Flipkart Big Diwali 2022 Sale: Best deals on home appliances

LG 7kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Currently on sale for Rs. 17,490 (MRP Rs. 23,990), this LG 7kg fully automatic washing machine is equipped with a 700rpm motor and a pulsator. It has a five-star energy rating and offers a three-step wash system. If the power supply to the washing machine is cut, it will continue from where it left off once the power supply is resumed. The appliance also features a glass window so you can keep an eye on the wash cycle. It weighs 32kg, according to the listing on Flipkart.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,490 (MRP Rs. 23,990)

Livpure Liv-pep-pro-star 7L Water Purifier

This water purifier features a 7-stage purification process and is equipped with a “mineraliser” that is claimed to add essential minerals to the water for consumption. It is equipped with LED indicators that display the water purification process. The wall-mounted water purifier can store up to 7 litres of water, and is claimed to remove impurities and viruses from the water to protect you from water-borne diseases.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,799 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

Havells Instanio 10L Storage Water Geyser

The Havells Instanio geyser is equipped with thick rolled steel plates which are claimed to be corrosion-resistant for a longer life span. It features an Incoloy glass-coated heating element and can withstand water pressure of up to 0.8MPa. it is also equipped with a multi-function safety valve that can prevent the pressure from increasing beyond the allowed limit, while the Whirlflow technology is claimed to offer a 20 percent improved hot water output with more energy savings, according to the company.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 10,810)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Flipkart sale, Big Diwali Sale, Smart TVs, Home Appliances, Flipkart, Sale Offers
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
