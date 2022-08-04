Technology News
loading

Zypp Electric, Alt Mobility Partner to Lease 15,000 Electric Two-Wheelers Over Next 12 Months 

Zypp Electric’s fleet size will increase after the partnership by three times in the current financial year.  

By ANI | Updated: 4 August 2022 16:17 IST
Zypp Electric, Alt Mobility Partner to Lease 15,000 Electric Two-Wheelers Over Next 12 Months 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Zypp Electric, Alt Mobility partner to lease Electric two-wheelers

Highlights
  • Zypp Electricity has partnered with IIT Delhi-based Alt Mobility
  • It will lease 15,000 electric two-wheelers
  • The partnership will increase the Zypp's fleet size by three times

Alt Mobility has partnered with India's leading e-logistics provider Zypp Electric to lease 15,000 electric two-wheelers in order to facilitate last mile deliveries.

The partnership will increase the Zypps fleet size by three times in the current financial year and help facilitate a national roll out of e-bike deliveries and offset approx. 18mn kgs of carbon emission annually.

The lower total cost of ownership coupled with push from the centre and state governments has seen an uptake of electric vehicles sales. The Delhi government's recent draft of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme mandates transition of commercial fleets providing passenger transport services and last mile deliveries to 10 percent in the first six months, 25 percent in the first year, 50 percent within two years and 100 percent by 2030.

Electric vehicle leasing has emerged as the most viable solution for commercial fleet electrification for Zypp and other B2B logistic companies and aggregators, owing to the extensive capital requirement for fleet replacement.

The sector is yet to see participation from banks and financial institutions, due to apprehensions around underlying technology risk, uncertainty of asset performance and residual value during the term of the loan. It is estimated 5 lakh crore would need to be mobilized to finance the transition of India's commercial fleets.

Raashi Agarwal, Co-founder & CBO of Zypp said, "We are on a mission to build efficient and sustainable transportation for intra-city deliveries in India. Our partnership with Alt is a big step in our commitment and enables us to remain asset light while blitz scaling our nationwide expansion."

Dev Arora, Cofounder & CEO, Alt Mobility said, "Alt's exclusive EV leasing platform helps unlock scale for commercial fleet electrification by partnering with domestic banks and international financing institutions to mobilize low-cost debt. Alt provides credit enhancement, redeployment, and resale assurance, first loss protection, asset underwriting and asset management to remove barriers for financing institutions to participate in India's EV transition. With this approach, we are able to take higher exposures and place bigger bets on our partners."

Alt is expected to expand its fleet size to 50,000 electric two and three wheelers, mobilizing USD 100mn in capital over next 12 months.

IIT Delhi based Alt Mobility is backed by a team of second time renewable energy founders from NIT, IIT, MIT, who have previously deployed and cumulatively managed renewable energy assets over USD 100mn+ in previous ventures.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EV, Zypp, Alt Mobility
OnePlus Says Shipments in India Grew 46 Percent YoY in H1 2022: All Details
Government to Launch Super App Showing EV Charging Stations, Realtime Availability: Report

Related Stories

Zypp Electric, Alt Mobility Partner to Lease 15,000 Electric Two-Wheelers Over Next 12 Months 
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  5. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
  6. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  7. JBL Endurance Race IP67 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp May Let Users View Past Group Participants, Feature Seen in Latest Beta for iOS: Report
  3. YouTube Working on Pinch to Zoom Experimental Feature
  4. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to Feature Three Unique Campaigns, New Legendaries, and More
  5. Tinder Swipes Left on Metaverse Funding, Digital Token Plans Amid Disappointing Earnings
  6. Government Completes 5G Spectrum Harmonisation Process, Allocation by August 12
  7. Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature 5,000mAh Battery
  8. CCPA Fines Amazon Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Substandard Pressure Cookers: All Details
  9. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  10. Oppo Watch 3 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch, Design Tipped: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.