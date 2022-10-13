A "flying car" built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets. The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle.

Monday's unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an "important base for the next generation of flying cars."

"We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market," said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. "First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world."

According to a report) by Khaleej Times, Chinese technology and electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng tested the world's first flying electric taxi earlier this week. The autonomous two-seater flying car reportedly has a maximum takeoff weight of 760kg, a 560kg empty weight, and a 130kmph top flight speed. It has a 35-minute flight time and is made of premium carbon fibre and is fitted with an airframe parachute.

After taking off from Skydive Dubai, the X2 flying car completed its test flight, ushering in a new era of short-haul trips and intelligent mobility solutions.

The most recent version of flying cars is the futuristic electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL), which has autonomous flight capabilities and an intelligent flight control system. The X2 is built for low-altitude cities and produces no carbon dioxide.

According to the report, flying cars could be available for commercial use in the next two to three years.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.